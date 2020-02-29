The Monticello girls basketball team advanced to the semifinals on Thursday, Feb. 27, taking down Rocori 53-41.

The Magic team has been consistently improving throughout the season and taking down teams that they had lost to earlier in the season.

Anna Olson has been humbly leading the pack and keeping things under control under the basket.

Olson finished the night with 26 points, putting up nearly 50 percent of the teams final points.

Katelyn Lindberg way up next with six points adding to Monticello’s victory.

Emma Cordell and Morgynn Spears both put up five points to push their season forward and defeat Rocori.

Lauran Zwack and Cat Terres – two seniors – ended the night with four points each.

Madison Katzenberger had three points against the Spartans.

The Magic will be taking on their rivals the Big Lake Hornets tonight at Buffalo High School at 7:30 p.m.

The two teams have matched up twice so far this season.

Once on Friday, Jan. 24 Monticello fell 59-45 and on Friday, Feb. 21 Monticello came out on top 45-39.

Tonight is anyone’s game. It will come down to who wants it more.

The winner will play again on Thursday, March 5 at 7 p.m. against the either Becker or Willmar.

