You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Minnesota State High School League reconsiders Fall sports placement

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

On Wednesday, Sept. 16 the Minnesota State High School League announced the latest news involving Fall sports.

Blaine Novak, president of the Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors, has called for a special meeting of the League’s board for Monday, Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.

The item on the agenda is to discuss and reconsider placement of Fall activities seasons.

The meeting will be held in a virtual format for those who have access.

“The Minnesota State High School League continues its work of providing the safest possible way for students to participate in all League activities and athletics for the 2020-2021 school year,” League Executive Director Erich Martens said. “This special meeting called by Board President Blaine Novak will be a continuation of those very important discussions and decisions.”

Load comments