The Hornets take first place at state!

The Hornets have had five goals for the 2020 gymnastics season. And have just checked the fifth goal off of the list by claiming the Minnesota Class A Gymnastics Championship title.
Win the conference: check.
Win the junior varsity conference: check.
Win true teams: check.
Win sections: check.
Win state: check.
This last goal was by far the most rewarding
Head coach Nikki Dilbert wasn’t surprised by the outcome because her team has shown such potential all season.
“The girls have worked so hard all season long and we really just focused on us,” She said. “This was definitely icing on the cake of the season.”
The Big Lake gymnastics team was up against some big competition at the Class A State Tournament on Friday, Feb. 21. The Hornets looked well prepared against Mankato West, Willmar, Perham, Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa, Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka, St. Paul Highland Park, Worthington.
The girls looked calm, cool, and collected.
Big Lake fans filled the Roy Wilkens Auditorium cheering on their deserving gymnastics team.
Bars:
Lola Visci started the girls off earning a 9.5 on the bars. That high score was exactly what the Hornets needed.
Britney Krumrei was up next earning a 8.3 to add to the teams score.
Izzy Breitkreutz bumped the average back up scoring a 9.1 on the bars.
Abby Schreifels earned an 8.9 for her exciting routine.
Megan Swanson finished it off for the Hornets receiving a score of 8.8.
The Hornets started the day with their lowest score on bars and only got better and better as the day went on.
The girls earned score of 36.5 on the uneven parallel bars.
Coach Dilbert may not have been surprised by the scores, but senior Schreifels was.
When asked what her first thoughts were after being called as champions, she said two words.
“No way,” she said.
She was so happy to be at state as a senior and be able to cheer her younger teammates on.
Balance beam:
Izzy Breitkreutz scored a 8.8 on the beam.
Lola Visci stepped up and scored a 9.1.
Abby Schriefels stepped up on the beam next and scored an 8.3.
Britney Krumrei and Megan Swanson are what really sealed the deal for the Hornets.
They both scored a 9.3 on the beam.
Big Lake scored a 36.6 as a team.
Seniors Swanson, Schreifels, and Breitkreutz were especially pleased with the scores.
“It felt so good to finally get here as a team and have your teammates cheering you on,” Schreifels said. “It was so fun.”
Floor:
Kennedi Ell was up first on the floor scoring a 9.2 and getting Big Lake off on the right foot.
Abby Schreifels also earned a 9.2 keeping the momentum going for the Hornets.
Lola Visci scored a 8.6 on the exercise floor.
Izzy Breitkreutz earned a score of 9.0.
Britney Krumrei saved the best score for last earning a 9.4 on the floor and bumping up her teams score.
The Hornets worked together to earn their highest score of 36.9.
Vault:
Grace Kluk ran hard and strong earning a 8.8.
Megan Swanson, with vault being one of her best events, earned a 9.1.
Abby Schreifels earned a best score of 8.9 towards the Big Lake’s team score.
Lola Visci had the top score for the Hornets earning a 9.4.
Britney Krumrei looked strong and poised as she earned a score of 9.2.
As a whole they scored an incredible score of 36.7 on the vault.
The girls took an amazing first place in the Class A State Tournament with a final score of 146.8.
But the Hornets won’t stop there.
Four seniors will be graduating and then the rest of the roster will be returning.
“They come into the gym every day and they want to be here, so I have no doubt that we’ll be able to continue that tradition into next year.” Coach Dilbert said.
Perham came in second place scoring a 144.9.
Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka came in third place scoring a 144.3.
Mankato West placed fourth with a 144.1.
Worthington came in fifth place earning a 141.3.
Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa came in sixth place scoring a 141.0.
Willmar placed seventh earning a score of 139.9.
St. Paul Highland Park came in eighth place scoring a 131.3.
