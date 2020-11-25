The Hornets defeat North Branch and Princeton

Monticello added two wins to wrap up their season on Tuesday, Nov. 17 against North Branch and Thursday, Nov. 19 against Princeton.
Big Lake defeated North Branch 3-0, but the sets were fairly even.
In the first set Big Lake defeated the Vikings 25-15.
The second set was a bit closer but the Hornets still came out on top 25-19.
The third and final set was even closer But Big Lake won by just two points 25-23.
Big Lake came out victorious against Princeton 3-1.
The first set was a close 25-20 with the Hornets taking the lead.
In the second set Princeton came out on top 25-20.
It was anyone’s game, but Big Lake took back the game in the third set, 25-17.
The Hornets topped it off in the fourth set winning 25-23.
The Big Lake volleyball team went 3-8 for the season.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
