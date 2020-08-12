The football season will have to wait until Spring

One of the worlds most popular sports has changed seasons this year.
2020-21 high school football will no longer be brought in with the crisp leaves, pumpkin carving, and the start of the school year.
Instead, football will start in the Spring.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4 the Minnesota State High League announced that sports would now have four seasons and football and volleyball would start in mid-March due to COVID-19 restrictions and ensuring the safety of players and coaches.
Monticello’s Head football coach Jason Telecky and Big Lake’s Head Football Coach Bob Blanchard were both surprised by the MSHSL’s decision.
“I would say that I was pretty optimistic that we were going to start on time or possibly have a slight delay,” Coach Telecky said. “Most coaches expected that it would not be a normal season, schedule adjustments and shorter length, but I would say overall I was surprised it was moved to the Spring.”
Coach Blanchard didn’t see it coming at all.
“Going into the High School League’s vote on Tuesday, Aug. 4, I had no idea what was going to happen,” Coach Blanchard said. “After they voted to allow other sports to play but not volleyball or football in the fall, I was very surprised.”
The main reason that both coaches were so surprised that football was pushed back, was because they had been practicing and scrimmaging the week prior. They didn’t think the season would be put on hold because the team had already been getting together.
However, Monticello’s Coach Telecky is counting his blessings.
“When I heard the news, I was disappointed, but when you factor in that if we started in the Fall it could have been canceled short of a full season,” Coach Telecky said. Then I am thankful for my guys to have an opportunity to play.”
Big Lake’s Coach Blanchard was pretty upset for himself, but most importantly for his athletes.
“I was pretty upset. We had been able to have summer practices, some 7 on 7, and some teams even scrimmaged,” Coach Blanchard said. “Yet all of a sudden, we have to stop and wait until the spring to have a season. The kids earned the right to have a fall season, even if it was shortened.”
When asked if he thought the right call was made Coach Blanchard responded with an honest, “no”.
Both coaches acknowledged that they had their team in mind over anything else.
Coach Telecky hasn’t had much communication with his team since the end of practice week, but said he was meeting with his captains, booster club, and Activities Director Gary Revenig this week to get more clarity.
Coach Blanchard and his team have been focusing on more important things this week. The loss of a teammate.
“Most of my guys were focused on remembering and celebrating the life their teammate, Dylan Pishney, who just recently passed away,” Coach Blanchard said. “The ones that did express opinions couldn’t make sense of the decision the League made.”
Both football coaches were trying to stay positive and focus on the simple fact that there will still be a season – even if it is in the Spring.
Coach Telecky said he was encouraging his players to join a different fall sport while they get this once in a lifetime chance.
Another thing that the Monticello and Big Lake football coaches had in common was what they will miss most about the season. They both responded saying they will miss “everything” about the Fall football season.
Coach Telecky did a great job of painting a picture of the sport.
“With the exception of a few years while I was in the Marines, I have played or coached football for 37 years in the Fall,” Coach Telecky said. “I will miss every single aspect of it. The sights, the sounds, the smells, and the feeling of Friday nights.”
Looking on the bright side both teams will have a longer off season to prepare for the start of football.
Coach Telecky said his team is looking good this year. He’s especially impressed with their speed.
Coach Blanchard said that this year’s team doesn’t have as much individual talent as previous years and for that reason he’s excited for the work ethic and team mentality this season will bring.
Coach Telecky is ready to turn a sad situation into something special.
“I appreciate everyone’s continued support and i want to ensure people that we will do our best to take advantage of this situation,” coach Telecky said.
Coach Blanchard wants to ensure the well being of his athletes during these unprecedented times.
“My biggest worry is the mental health of these kids,” coach Blanchard said. “I understand that their physical health is important but I don’t know if we taking a big enough look at their mental health. According to a University of Wisconsin study two-thirds of high school athletes are suffering from depression and anxiety because of the loss of sports.”
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@apgecm.com
