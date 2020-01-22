You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

The Eagles face off with the Mustangs

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
hockey
Buy Now
By Jessie Meyen

The Becker/Big Lake boys hockey team fell to 1-14 on the season after a 3-1 loss to Mora/Milaca Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Mora Civic Center.

Mora took a 2-0 lead in the first period with goals from Nate Burski and Jack Kritzeck.

The Eagles got things going in the second period with a goal at the 4 minute mark from Ethan Tobako with assists being credited to Luke Ruppelius and Tyler Schmitt.

Mora/Milacaresponded with a goal 12 minutes later from Jagger Steiner to put the Mustangs up 3-1.

Neither team scored in the third period.

Goalie Alec Anderson had 12 saves for the Eagles.

Schmitt and Tobako hold the spots for leading scorers with six goals each.

Schmitt also hold the top spot for assists (six) and points (12) for the season.

The Eagles faced Sauk Rapids-Rice Tuesday night after the Times went to press. The Eagles travel to Chisago Lakes on Thursday, Jan. 23 in a 7 p.m. match-up with Mississippi 8 Conference rival Wildcats.

Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com

Load comments