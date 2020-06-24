Swords in the Park: Rose Heisel teaches her students swordmanship

Swords in the park sort of speaks for itself – or does it?
Rose Heisel grew up practicing self defense. She’s trained in Chinese Kenpo, Tai Chi, Kali, Kung Fu, Ryu Kyu Kempo, Muay Thai, and the list goes on.
In 2004 she joined Haidong Gumbo and fell in love. Haidong Gumbo is the Korean martial art of swordsmanship. To Heisel it’s so much more than that.
She’s been teaching for 12 years now and listed off the many reasons why she has continued to practice and teach. The main reasons is that just about anyone can learn this art.
“For the old it increases flexibility and strength, for family it creates respect and discipline, it removes stress and helps overcome obstacles, it builds character and a positive attitude,” Heisel said.
She teaches at the school Monticello Haidong Gumbo, the very room that she first started learning in 1985.
The class is offered through Community Education and usually taught inside, but just recently she has taken her class outdoors because of COVID-19. Now the class is titled Swords in the Park.
“My job is to help each student achieve their goal,” Heisel said.
Even if that means taking it to a new environment.
On Thursday, June 4 Heisel was out at Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park teaching one of her many classes. She had two students; Steve Keller and Lindsey O’Connor, who is training for her black belt.
O’Connor said her favorite part about Haidong Gumbo is the cuts.
There’s 15 degree cuts, 45 degree cuts, lateral cuts, special cutting stances, and fast smooth moves all done in a safe environment.
Lindsey is one of Heisel’s students with special needs. She shined in the Monticello talent show and has been blossoming right before Heisel’s eyes.
“My greatest joy was teaching her a sword dance for the talent show,” Heisel said. “She was incredible to watch and it was an emotional reward for her as a student and her family. It was one of those crowning moments.”
She teaches for a lot of reasons, but the main one is to help others accomplish their goals.
“My job is to help each student achieve their goals,” Heisel said. “May it be the desire to become a black belt, to simply enjoy the art of swordsmanship, perform a sword dance set to music, many elements are great reasons to train.”
This class is all year long and it’s offered twice a week. To sign up you can head to the Community Education website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.