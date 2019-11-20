Swimming and diving wraps up its season at state

The Monticello Swimming and Diving team is no stranger to state. In fact, most of these girls have been going to state since they were just freshmen.
But that didn’t mean that the girls and coaches weren’t more than excited to be back in the U of M pool.
“It’s always exciting,” Coach Mike Stein said. “It’s such a cool event, it’s great for the girls, and our school supports us a ton. It’s all fun.”
This magic group of girls continued to break records, achieve personal bests, and give Monticello a reason to keep watching all the way until the end of the 2019 state tournament.
Prelims:
On Friday, Nov. 15 the Monticello swimmers hit the pool at the University of Minnesota Aquatic Center and made big waves over the weekend.
To kick off the Friday prelims, Grace Farnsworth, Emerson Brooks, Lorna Belchak, and Jounel Roux swam in the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 152.00. That time earned them 11th place and a spot in the consolation finals on Saturday.
After the first swim of the day, Farnsworth was feeling prepared for her individual swims.
“It feels really good,” Farnsworth said. “It’s a fast pool, why not go your fastest at state.”
Up next, was lone Farnsworth in the 50-yard free. She had a speedy swim with a time of 24.09. She earned 7th place over all and a spot in the championship heat on Saturday.
Elsie Anselment dove in next in the 500-yard free. She was feeling the pressure of state.
“I’m so nervous,” Anselment said before her race.
But that didn’t stop her from cutting down time and proudly representing Monticello.
She finished in 16th place over all and earned a personal best time of 5:21.79. That time gave her a chance to swim in the consolation final on Saturday.
To wrap up Friday, the Monticello 400-yard free relay team: Belchak, Jade Kopff, Brooks, and Farnsworth took 9th place over all with a time of 3:38.69. With that time the girls got a chance to swim in the consolation finals on Saturday.
Finals:
On Saturday, Nov. 16 the accomplished swimming and diving season came to an end.
Belchak, Brooks, Farnsworth, and Roux took 10th place over all and finished with a time of 1:51.40.
Lorna Belchak was just there to have fun and swim with her teammates.
“I really enjoyed it,” Belchak said. “It was just fun over all and I felt like we swam great.”
Farnsworth placed sixth in the 50-yard free and seventh in the 100-yard fly with times of 23.88 and 57.47. The senior swimmer went out with a bang.
Elsie Anselment capped off her junior season by shaving 1.15 seconds off her previous PR in the 500-yard free. She earned 14th place over all with a time of 5:20.64.
And finally, the 400-yard free relay team Belchak, Kopff, Brooks, and Farnsworth finished 10th over all with a time of 3:37.87.
Jade Kopff, a junior swimmer reflected on the season building up to state.
“I’m so proud,” Kopff said. “All of us have put in so much work this year. It makes me excited for what next season will bring.”
The six girls state performance was nothing short of magical.
Reach Jessie Meyen at jessie.meyen@ecm-inc.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.