Suspect Arrested for Trying to Hit Man with His Car

On October 4, 2020 at approximately 6:17pm officers were dispatched to the 600 blk of Lake St N on a report of suspicious activity. Dispatched advised officers a male, Gary Kies (Age 57 – Big Lake, MN) had chased a male with a baseball bat and was now in his grey Buick LeSabre following the male southbound on Lake St.
Officer Guy Chaffee located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. Kies did not stop right away and continued to his residence. Kies was extremely agitated and stated the male involved threatened him.
Officer Tyler Hecht spoke to the victim who stated he was riding his bicycle southbound on the sidewalk while Kies was driving northbound. He stated Kies drove up onto the sidewalk and tried to hit him. Kies then turned around, crossed over the opposing lane of traffic, went up on the sidewalk, and attempted to hit him again. Kies turned around again and was up on the sidewalk while another vehicle stopped after seeing the altercation. Kies drove at the victim again and the victim tried to move out of the way, but Kies struck his bicycle with the car.
Officers spoke to a witness who stated he was traveling northbound on Lake St when he saw a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lane attempting to hit a man on a bicycle. He stated he rolled his window down to ask the man if he was alright when he observed the vehicle come flying up onto the sidewalk with all four wheels. The vehicle hit the man’s bicycle just as he was stopping to talk to him. Kies then pushed the man’s bicycle up into his truck.
Officer Hecht spoke to another witness who stated she was traveling southbound on Hwy 25 when she observed a vehicle drive up on the sidewalk and strike the victim’s bicycle.
Officer Chaffee observed damage to the left pedal and rear tire of the victim’s bicycle. Officer Chaffee also observed tire marks on the curb and sidewalk, consistent with where Kies drove up onto the sidewalk.
Kies was arrested and transported to the Sherburne County Jail.
Kies was charged by criminal complaint with; Felony 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.
