Supporting Darek Vetsch for county board

To the Editor:

I didn’t know Darek Vetsch prior to both of us being county commissioners, but I have learned a lot from someone from a different generation than mine. Darek brought a new voice to the Wright County Board.

When he came to the county board, he was replacing Pat Sawatzke, who had represented District 2 for more than 20 years. I was a little skeptical as to how a younger commissioner would view the county. Would he only be interested in serving his district or would his decisions be made for the betterment of all Wright County? It didn’t take long to understand that Darek was working for the best interests of all Wright County – regardless of commissioner district.

He has brought a different perspective to the board and brought a level of questioning of past practices that opened our eyes. He sees where Wright County is headed. If we disagreed on something, he had a knack of explaining his point that, even if I didn’t come around to his way of thinking, I respected his view.

Darek and I are from different parts of the county, and prior to four years ago, we probably wouldn’t have known each other. However, in four years serving alongside Commissioner Vetsch, I have seen a hard-working, compassionate, and dedicated commissioner who is willing to go the extra mile for our residents and, at the same time, be a family man anyone would be proud of. He has my support, and I recommend the voters of District 2 re-elect Commissioner Vetsch.

Charlie Borrell

District 5

County Commissioner

