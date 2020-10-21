Supporting Darek Vetsch for county board

To the Editor:
I didn’t know Darek Vetsch prior to both of us being county commissioners, but I have learned a lot from someone from a different generation than mine. Darek brought a new voice to the Wright County Board.
When he came to the county board, he was replacing Pat Sawatzke, who had represented District 2 for more than 20 years. I was a little skeptical as to how a younger commissioner would view the county. Would he only be interested in serving his district or would his decisions be made for the betterment of all Wright County? It didn’t take long to understand that Darek was working for the best interests of all Wright County – regardless of commissioner district.
He has brought a different perspective to the board and brought a level of questioning of past practices that opened our eyes. He sees where Wright County is headed. If we disagreed on something, he had a knack of explaining his point that, even if I didn’t come around to his way of thinking, I respected his view.
Darek and I are from different parts of the county, and prior to four years ago, we probably wouldn’t have known each other. However, in four years serving alongside Commissioner Vetsch, I have seen a hard-working, compassionate, and dedicated commissioner who is willing to go the extra mile for our residents and, at the same time, be a family man anyone would be proud of. He has my support, and I recommend the voters of District 2 re-elect Commissioner Vetsch.
Charlie Borrell
District 5
County Commissioner
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.