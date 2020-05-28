Summer Waiver updates

On Tuesday, May 26, 2020, the Eligibility Committee of the MSHSL Board of Directors passed a motion to amend the 2020 Summer Coaching Waiver Period.
The motion recommends the change of the start date of the summer coaching waiver period to Monday, June 15, 2020. The approved motion also has the support of the Executive Officers of the Board of Directors.
Given the recommendations of the Eligibility Committee, and considering the timing of our next Board of Director’s meeting, and as authorized through the powers of the Executive Director (in accordance with the MSHSL Constitution, 211.02 subd. 5), the 2020 Summer Coaching Waiver Period is now declared to begin on June 15, 2020.
This declaration will be reviewed by the Board of Directors at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, June 1, 2020.
Please note: The Board of Directors at its April meeting extended the summer coaching waiver period through August 7 and reduced the no contact period to include July 3,4 and 5. This declaration provides clarity for member schools to anticipate the initiation of the summer coaching waiver period and continue planning for the programming in which their coaches take part and that may take place within their buildings and facilities.
Member schools and administrators are encouraged to continue to rely on the restrictions, requirements and guidance of the CDC, MDH, MDE and the Governor of Minnesota when providing programming or access to facilities.
The Governor and MDH provide clear information on the use of public and public charter school facilities as well as guidelines for youth sports programming.
Member schools have the authority to provide more restrictive direction within their school or district.
The CDC Considerations for Youth Sports and the NFHS Guidance for Opening Up High School Athletics and Activities are also good resources to consider. The MSHSL staff remains available to assist member schools with any questions related to the summer coaching waiver period.
