Stolen vehicle Monticello – suspect apprehended

On Friday, Oct. 2 at approximately 12:08 p.m. a male driver entered the Monticello CentraCare hospital and left his motor vehicle running outside.
The vehicle owner witnessed another male enter his vehicle and start to drive away.
The vehicle owner, attempting to stop the suspect from taking his vehicle reportedly jumped into the back of his pick up that was being driven away by the suspect.
The vehicle owner made attempted to get the suspect to stop by breaking the window and reportedly striking the suspect.
The vehicle struck several other vehicles in the parking lot of CentraCare Health 1013 Hart Blvd.
The suspect male exited the vehicle and fled towards Monticello Middle School.
The suspect was eventually apprehended and arrested. The suspect has been yet to be identified.
Charges are pending further investigation.
