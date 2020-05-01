Spring sports cancellation updates

On Tuesday, April 28 the Minnesota State High School League made a few additions to the spring sports and activities participation limitations.
The MSHSL is acknowledging the positive impact that coaches and advisors have on students during this strange time.
All rules remain the same as the Thursday, April 23 updates along with a few clarifications.
As of now coaches are still not allowed to have in-person contact with participants, require or suggest participants to gather, suggest open gyms, conduct tryouts, or require participants to take part in skills training.
On the other hand coaches are allowed to connect with participants via electronic communication, provide optional workouts for participants, connect with and support participants, and conduct virtual end of season activities like virtual exit interviews and virtual banquets.
Coaches under all circumstances must include the Activities Administrator on all communication with participants.
Students are not allowed to have in-person contact with coaches and other participants, suggest groups of participants to gather, support captains practices, participate in tryouts or evaluations, or influence other participants to take part in individual workouts or skills training.
Students, however, are allowed to connect with coaches via electronic communication, receive option individual workout plans, connect with and support other participants, participate in end of season virtual activities, and participate in non-school virtual events.
Fine Arts students are allowed to have virtual contact with coaches and participate in virtual non-MSHSL events.
Fall and winter coaches still have to abide by bylaw 208, non-school competition and training remains in effect. They may not provide any virtual coaching at this time, but they may connect with participants to provide general information.
The summer waiver period for all coaches is scheduled to begin on June 1 until August 7 with a no-contact period of July 3 through July 5.
High school administration must follow these rules, but are allowed to place more restrictions on coaches, students, and participation if they so choose.
The Minnesota State High School League strongly encourages all students, coaches, advisors, officials, and directors to follow all aspects of the stay at home order and participate fully in safety practices such as social distancing, hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and limiting contact with others.
