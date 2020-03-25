The Minnesota State High School League released the most recent updates for Spring Athletics in regards to COVID-19 on Wednesday, March 25.
The regulations have been set and continue to remain in the hands of Governor of Minnesota Tim Walz. Sports will be postponed until he has lifted his school closure declaration.
All participation including competitions, training, practices, scrimmages, and contests are suspended until further notice.
The suspension isn't just for sports, it also includes speech section and state tournaments, music contests, visual arts competitions and state festivals, MSHSL state robotics tournaments, and the MSHSL clay target state tournament.
No decisions regarding the complete cancellation of spring activities have been made at this time.
Pending protocols will be determined by the MSHSL board and staff along with the Governor.
