Spray painting the town: Local artist inspires Monticello with murals

Hallie Leffingwell has certainly made her mark on the city of Monticello — and she insists on doing it with spray paint.
She’s done all sorts of projects for Monticello, but has recently begun created a series of paintings with the help of Monticello’s director of MontiArts, Sue Seeger.
Her Street Art Mural Project was made possible through a Public Arts Grant from the Central Minnesota Arts Board.
“The CMAB seeks to increase access to art for both artists and the public in ours and surrounding counties,” Leffingwell said. “I was not aware of CMAB or their mission until I met Sue Seeger. She saw my potential and guided me in submitting a grant proposal and finding sites to place my work on. She works relentlessly to promote the Arts in Monticello and most importantly, help our Monticello community of local artists have access to a place where they can safely grow and express themselves.”
Leffingwell is a talented artist. And anyone who views her work can see that.
The timid artist started creating artwork publicly two years ago and hasn’t looked back since, but she definitely needed a helpful push from Seeger.
“She was very shy about showing me her work at that first meeting, humbly saying she’d never describe herself as an artist,” Seeger said. “I immediately saw she was someone who had a lot of talent and had obviously been working very hard at developing it, all on her own, for some time.”
Seeger said to Leffingwell, “I hate to break it to you, but you better get used to that word, because you for sure are an artist, an amazing one!”
Since then Leffingwell has quite literally painted the town – and all with her favorite medium, spray paint.
In total for her Street Art Mural Project, there will be 10 or 11 murals. There are currently nine, not including the MontiArts building, with plans to place one or two more before winter and one more finale piece on Cargill in the spring.
“I am looking for one to two more flagship businesses to become part of this project, so if someone is interested, they can contact MontiArts,” Leffingwell said.
Leffingwell grabs inspiration from her community.
She was especially inspired by Ben Lundquist’s project, “Humans of Monticello.” He connected her with a few local legends that have inspired her work.
One local legend in particular is Mauer the Saint.
“Mauer was a well-known, well-loved member of Monticello,” Leffingwell said. “When I first moved here seven years ago, I was just trying to find my place and figure out what this town was, and I saw this unreal dog in an SUV, one arm hanging out the window and a pair of goggles on, cruising through like he owned the place. I kept seeing him, and it always made me smile.”
Leffingwell approached Cindy with the idea of putting Mauer on the side of her business, Preferred Title; she expressed that Mauer had been important to her life, too. So “Mauer the Saint” is interactive.
“There is a thought bubble from Mauer, reminding the passerby that they are loved, and there is a thought-bubble for the passerby to remind Mauer that he is loved, too, and it couldn’t be on a better business to do so,” Leffingwell added.
Leffingwell does most of her murals on her own, but she’s had a little helper lately. Her 10-year-old daughter June has been her “apprentice” for her latest pieces. The duo has made quite the impression on locals passing by, and June has learned the ropes quite quickly.
“She takes a lot of pride in being there to lend a hand and learn the technique, and I could not have done many of the pieces without her help,” Leffingwell said.
That’s the beauty of Leffingwell’s work. You’re not going to find perfection. You’re going to find real people and moments shared by the community of Monticello.
“My pieces are not posed or pretentious,” Leffingwell said. “They’re candid and sometimes whimsical, capturing life’s relatable moments and daydreams. Whether it’s that moment where a woman glances up at the blinding sun because she heard something, or a little boy mindlessly coloring a glowing masterpiece on a wall. It’s larger-than-life bees hanging out on the old fire station sign, and a sneaky giant nuthatch snatching a bite from the floating discs.”
Leffingwell takes joy in the journey of art. The ups and the downs. She doesn’t take anything too seriously and was able to demonstrate that while describing one of her murals that was recently vandalized.
“Part of the nature of street art is its impermanence,” Leffingwell said. “It flows. The piece that was originally up there was ‘Kinley and the Sunpower,’ which featured my sweet niece Kinley looking up at a sunflower that was shining light down on her because it was anchored in the utility box. The light and shadow on this piece was gorgeous. I was very proud of it. But some kids took it upon themselves to spray paint over it. The city acted quickly and respectfully to try to right the wrong, and since then, cameras have been put up. I see it in a positive way because I was able to showcase another one of my nieces, Addison, in the piece, ‘Addi and the Lions.’ I couldn’t control their actions, but I can control how I respond, and art doesn’t give up that easily.”
Leffingwell’s goal for the Street Art Mural Project is to accentuate the beauty of Monticello in a unique way. She takes pride in Monticello’s love for local businesses and tries to showcase them through her work. Some of her favorite pieces have been painted on the Cornerstone Cafe and Lucille Murray’s dance studio. Doing what she loves in the places she loves.
“It’s been a pleasure and a privilege to watch Hallie’s confidence grow as she’s become an established public artist,” Seeger said. “The conversations we’ve been able to have throughout this project with community and business leaders have been wonderful and seem to have sparked an interest in future projects. People are responding really positively to all the creative sparks Hallie’s project has added to downtown, and everyone who participated has really enjoyed working with her.”
