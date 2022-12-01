Dillon Naumann is in his second year as head coach of the Monticello boys basketball team. Naumann will be assisted by Cory Laugen, Mike Gilbertson, Blake Thompson, and Carter Hangsleben. The Magic were 14-14 overall and 9-5 in the Mississippi 8. Their conference record was second only to Princeton who advanced to the state tournament.
They lost in the section semifinals to Becker, who lost in the section final to Princeton.
There are a lot of minutes to go around this season after they lost the majority of their main rotation players last season to either graduation or injury. Carson Kolles, Brady Thompson, Wyatt Sawatzke, Joe Schluender, Austin Marquette, Sam Engel, and Titus Peters all graduated and Luke Emmerich won’t play due to an injury suffered during the football season. Kolles (25.9 ppg), Thompson (17.3 ppg), Sawatzke (10.1 ppg), Emmerich (8.1 ppg), and Schluender (6.3 ppg) were their top five scorers last season, so there is plenty of opportunity for the new guys to step up in that aspect.
Kolles was named Mississippi 8 MVP after averaging 25.9 ppg last season, which was fifth in the state in Class AAA. Kolles, Sawatzke, and Thompson all earned Mississippi 8 All-Conference awards. Kolles now plays basketball at Augsburg while Sawatzke plays football at St. John’s.
Of the two players who played significant roles last season, Derek Harley is the only one who will play this season, Emmerich being the other one. Harley brings some much needed shooting to the Magic this year to help space the floor while everybody else figures out their role.
Patrick Shobe is a player to watch as he compliments Harley with a strong inside game and basketball IQ.
“We have a lot of guys that are going to be moving back and forth throughout the year to maximize minutes,” said Naumann.
With the vast majority of minutes graduating last year, it’s going to take some time for Monticello to settle into any regular rotations, and Naumann expects there to be a lot of movement throughout the year. They’re expected to be at the bottom of the conference this season, but there’s plenty of time for
Naumann and company to learn on the fly and play their best basketball come March. It was only three years ago the Magic had five wins heading into the section tournament when they came away with three straight victories and a berth in the state tournament.
Monticello’s opens the season with a home game against Buffalo on Friday. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.