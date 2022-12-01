Horst and Harley

The Monticello Magic boys basketball seniors, Jordan Horst (left) and Derek Harley (right).

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Dillon Naumann is in his second year as head coach of the Monticello boys basketball team. Naumann will be assisted by Cory Laugen, Mike Gilbertson, Blake Thompson, and Carter Hangsleben. The Magic were 14-14 overall and 9-5 in the Mississippi 8. Their conference record was second only to Princeton who advanced to the state tournament.

They lost in the section semifinals to Becker, who lost in the section final to Princeton.

