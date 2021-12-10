The Magic girls basketball team is led by Head Coach Craig Geyen and assisted by Bruce Balder-Lanoue, Jocelyn Hoselton and Trevor Bautch.
Last year the Magic finished 3-16, 3-11 in the Mississippi 8. Monticello finished sixth ahead of Princeton and North Branch in the conference. They lost five games by two possessions or less, so despite the lack of wins, played some teams tough and competed. Their season ended on a 52-32 loss to Willmar in the section 5AAA quarterfinals.
The 2021-22 Magic lost six seniors who played a lot of minutes last season. Madison Katzenberger, Morgynn Spears, Emma Cordell, Grace Kuta, Ellie Telecky and Jezrah McNinch were lost to graduation. Four of the six saw time in the starting lineups for at least four games last year. Spears and Cordell were talented athletes and are both playing college lacrosse now.
Senior Katelyn Lindberg and juniors Olivia Hanson, Lily Manning and Sophia Haase return to the Magic as players with varsity experience. Lindberg, who at 5’11” is tied for the tallest player on the team, brings some size, length, and versatility to the starting lineup and is the team’s top defender.
Hanson leads the Magic in scoring so far through three games with 30 points, including a season high of 14 against Mound Westonka on opening night.
This version of the Magic is deep as several players each night will see minutes. With Lexie Anderson, Lindberg and Gabby Bosacker as the only seniors, it’s a young team that can run and play defense for 94 feet. They’ll force every team to play the full length of the floor for all 36 minutes. That will be the key for the Magic, playing defense and running the floor in transition. That will give them their best chance to win games this season.
16 different girls have seen the floor this season already in at least two games. A well conditioned team that will keep their players fresh as the season wears on as other teams start to get tired will give the Magic their best shot at moving up in the standings in the Mississippi 8.
“We are going to be a fast paced and uptempo team. We will play a fun style of basketball. We have a deep team and a team that all gets along. They take care of one another and are willing to sacrifice personal success for our team’s success,” said Geyen.
Monticello opened their 2021-22 season with a 51-45 win against Mound Westonka on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Since then they have dropped two games to Orono and Buffalo and currently sit at 1-2. Junior forward Miranda Smith leads the team in rebounding with 22, averaging 7.3 rebounds per game. Lindberg and Hanson are next with 14 total rebounds. Junior guard Lily Manning leads the team with five assists in three games. Manning and eighth grader Samantha Voll lead the Magic with seven steals.
Without a doubt, Becker is the top team not only in the conference, but in the whole state at class AAA. The Bulldogs have been to the state championship game the last three seasons and are the reigning state champions.
Cambridge-Isanti went 11-2 last year in the M8 with their only two losses coming to Becker, after those two teams the conference is pretty much an open battle for third.
The Magic’s first conference game is a home game against North Branch on Thursday, Dec. 16.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.