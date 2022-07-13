Some of the kids play a game outside at Camp Manitou inside Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park. The children are supervised by some of the camp’s counselors while they are split up into different groups, Monday, July 11.
The YMCA hosts a summer camp for kids inside the Bertram Chain of Lakes Regional Park located at 9910 Briarwood Ave NE, Monticello.
Camp Manitou operates Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They run summer camps for kids four-years-old to 17.
There are many traditional style activities for the kids to do such as kayaking to rock climbing. There’s a swimming pool with a water slide, fishing, different group games, team building activities and arts and crafts.
Camp Manitou also hosts specialty camps as well that go more in depth for kids with more specific interests or hobbies. The specialty camps have themes such as science camp, pirate camp, dragonfairy princesses and critters and crawlers.
The Y also hosts teen and leadership camps called L.I.T. (Leaders in Training). Those camps are for kids starting at age 12.
“As a pre-teen you come in and learn the ropes on what it’s like to be a counselor and you get a whole week to shadow a counselor and help with the group,” said Camp Counselor Demetrius Neal.
“The kids are just here to have fun, that’s the main goal,” Neal added.
On Saturday and Sunday Camp Manitou also allows pool access from noon to 6 p.m. for $10 admission.
