The Yellow Jackets came out strong in the second inning and closed the deal with four runs in the seventh inning for a big 15-6 win over the Red Devils.
Big Lake was up suddenly 6-2 at the top of the third inning and continued to get runs until the final inning.
The Red Devils did their best to keep up, but couldn’t come close to the Jackets’ hitting power.
Chad Boeckman had three runs for the night out of four at bats.
Preston Schlegel, Dustin Wilcox, Ben Busse, and Matthew Chuba all had two runs during the game.
Tanner Tiege, Brandon Holthaus, Dallas Miller, and Zuess Schlegel all had one run.
The team had 14 runs batted in and 10 hits.
The team totaled 34 at bats with 29 percent of them being successful.
Preston Schlegel pitched the entire seven innings and had seven hits, six runs, and three errors.
The Yellow Jackets are now 1-4, that being their first win of the season and a huge one at that.
They hit the field again Wednesday, July 25 in Albertville at 7:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.