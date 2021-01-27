Wyatt Sawatzke fills big shoes as Magic athlete

Sawatzke is a well known name around Monticello - specifically known for being outstanding athletes.
Wyatt Sawatzke is one of the youngest and making a name for himself on the basketball court this season.
He’s a wing/shooting guard, but he also takes the lead as point guard when he needs to.
“I’ve been playing basketball since I was five or six years old on my mini hoop in my house,” Sawatzke said. “My earliest memories include playing basketball with my brother at a young age, and watching my cousins play at Monticello.”
Wyatt Sawatzke and his cousin Henry Sawatzke play together this year and compete against each other in practices.
“My cousin Henry and I grew up playing basketball together and messing around in the gym, but were never actually on the same team,” Sawatzke said. “It’s been a lot of fun to take the court and compete in practice together after all these years.”
Though he only has one family member on the court, Sawatzke said his whole team feels like family to him.
“My favorite part about basketball is playing in front of big crowds and sharing the court with some of my best friends,” Sawatzke said. “I’ve enjoyed the opportunities high school sports have given me to compete and play alongside my friends, and in front of my family and the town of Monticello. I’ve learned to treat every game and practice like it’s my last because it really does fly by.”
Sawatzke doesn’t take anything for granted, especially this year. As he looked back on previous seasons he remembered a fun moment between him and his older brother Carson on the court.
When Wyatt was a freshman and Carson was a senior they tied the Monticello record for most three-pointers in a single game. It was against Zimmerman and Wyatt threw a perfect pass to Carson where he scored an and-one three-pointer.
It all starts with family. He thanked his dad for getting him involved in basketball when he was young.
“My dad has been the biggest part of me getting to where I am as an athlete due to all the hours and effort he has put into helping me become the player I am today,” Sawatzke said. “I’m also grateful for my coaches and teammates. One of the bigger things I’ve learned from my coaches is to not let one mistake on the court bother you, and to always keep your head up and be ready for your next opportunity.”
In the future Sawatzke would like to go on to play either basketball or football in college. He has one more year to decide which sport to play at the next level.
Sawatzke has experienced his fair share of changes this season due to COVID-19.
His football season was cut short because he was exposed and had to follow protocol.
“COVID has affected me in a big way this season,” Sawatzke said. “Due to COVID protocol, I had to miss four of our first five games this season. Although it’s been very disappointing I can’t wait to get back to the team and compete next season.
He wasn’t quite sure if he’d be able to play on the basketballcourt his junior year.
“As football season was winding down and games were getting canceled I didn’t have a whole lot of hope that any type of basketball season would be taking place,” Sawatzke said.
He said it was “a great feeling” once it was announced the season would resume.
He’s had to roll with the punches, follow rules, and wear a mask on the court.
“It’s definitely been a big adjustment for the whole team, but after a couple weeks of practice things started to feel more normal,” Sawatzke said. “The masks make it a bit harder to catch your breath, but I’d rather be playing with a mask than be sitting at home.”
He’s never taken anything for granted before, but he’s especially grateful for this season and everything that comes with it. He also said COVID-19 has taught him to have an abundance of patience and to trust the process.
