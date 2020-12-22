Wright County Shooting and Wildlife Program is raising funds

The Wright County 4-H Shooting Sports and Wildlife Program is working to raise funds to purchase a trailer to safely store and transport its equipment throughout the 4-H shooting sports season.
Donating is fast and easy to do, and a countless number of skilled 4-H youth across Wright County will benefit for years to come because of your donation.
As of Monday, Dec. 7, the program has raised $125 of its $6,500 goal.
To donate, go to https://crowdfund.umn.edu/campaign/wrightcounty4hsswl.
The Wright County 4-H is also hosting an Outdoor Adventure Day Camp.
The camp will take place on Jan. 10 from 1-4 p.m. or 1:20-4:20 p.m. at the Little Maple Lake Hwy 37 access.
The camp is $5 per participant.
There will be four workshop stations/pods:
Station 1- Rigging your line. Showing different types of rods and equipment.
Station 2- Types of ice shelters.
Station 3- Electronics: There will be a guest speaker from Vexilar to demonstrate different products and how they work.
Station 4- Fishing and technique. Actual fishing with instruction on technique and choosing a spot.
This event is open to youth third grade and up. If you have ice fishing equipment, feel free to bring it. If you do not have equipment, it will be provided. The event will be completely outdoors so come prepared for cold weather.
Registration is required and limited to meet COVID-19 guidelines. For more information and to register, go to: https://z.umn.edu/outdooradventuresfishing
