Caleb Kalnbach

Sophomore Caleb Kalnbach wrestles Carley Chipley (Chisago Lakes) in The Pit, Thursday, Dec. 1 at Monticello Middle School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

The Monticello wrestling team got their season started with a 2-0 start when they hosted Chisago Lakes and Sauk Rapids-Rice for a triangular on Thursday, Dec. 1. They got their night started with a 51-24 win over Chisago Lakes in round one. After getting a break for round two they easily handled Sauk Rapids-Rice 72-6.

Monticello picked up several wins on forfeit with the two other schools lacking the numbers to fill out a lineup.

