The Monticello wrestling team got their season started with a 2-0 start when they hosted Chisago Lakes and Sauk Rapids-Rice for a triangular on Thursday, Dec. 1. They got their night started with a 51-24 win over Chisago Lakes in round one. After getting a break for round two they easily handled Sauk Rapids-Rice 72-6.
Monticello picked up several wins on forfeit with the two other schools lacking the numbers to fill out a lineup.
Individual scores weren’t posted for the Monticello and Chisago Lakes match.
Against the Storm, Monticello started off with a win via forfeit in the 106-pound weight class.
Caleb Kalenbach was awarded the win and six points for the Magic. At 113 pounds, Peyton Ruzicka (Monticello) beat John (Carter) Pesta (Sauk Rapids-Rice) with a pin at 3:17. At 120 pounds, Nicholas Friedrichs picked up another win for the Magic via forfeit, and at 126 pounds
Keegan Elfstrom also picked up another forfeit win.
The Storm got their only win of the night at 132 pounds when Vance Barz (Sauk Rapids-Rice) pinned Evan Gehrke (Monticello) at 1:11. At 138 pounds Mason Brown (Monticello) beat Jack Barz (Sauk Rapids-Rice) on a 6-0 decision. At 145 pounds Nasir Jones got another Monti win on forfeit and so did Joseph Gleason at 152 pounds.
Finally, at 160 pounds Griffen Fieldseth (Monticello) beat Kieran Hixson (Sauk Rapids-Rice) on a 7-0 decision. At 170 pounds Wyatt Witschen (Monticello) pinned Josiah Sanchez (Sauk Rapids-Rice) at 2:42. Monti won three of the final four matches because of forfeits.
Mason Bauer at 182 pounds and Mason Smith at 195 pounds got two of the final three. At 220 pounds Keegan Ellis (Monticello) pinned Carter Koltes (Sauk Rapids-Rice) at 2:12 for the final match of the night. Heavyweight Ben Bauer then picked up the Magic’s final six points on a forfeit to end the night.
Then on Saturday Monticello wrestled in the Edina Invitational. They finished fourth with 124 points. Fieldseth won the first-place match at 160 pounds on a 9-2 decision over Jathan Mendoza (Sibley East). Mason Brown was pinned by Noah Cameron (Little Falls) at 1:05 during the 138-pound first-place match. Nasir Jones was pinned by Troy Doroff (Edina) in the 145-pound third-place match. Witschen lost the 170-pound third-place match to Ryan Kloeckl (Little Falls) 14-4 on a major decision. Christopher Perez lost his third-place match at 220 pounds to Dylan Henrikson (Farmington) on a 3-0 decision and during the heavyweight third-place match Ben Bauer beat Trevor Pals (Hudson) on a 7-1 decision.
On Thursday the Magic travel to Big Lake for a triangular with Rocori beginning at 5 p.m. On Friday they’re in a wrestling tournament at Howard Lake Waverly-Winsted High School beginning at 5 p.m. as well.
