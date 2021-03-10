Wrestling gets three wins

The Big Lake wrestling team had a successful week.
The Hornets took down three teams in two days of triangulars on Thursday, March 4 and Friday, March 5.
Big Lake defeated Annandale/Maple Lake 41-28 and Cambridge-Isanti 43-24 on Friday.
Big Lake defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 43-24 and fell to Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield 42-20 on Thursday.
Prom thought it was a good week to see how his team could stack up against four tough teams.
“It was a good week for our wrestlers to see where our team stands against a highly ranked team in DCL,” Prom said.
The Hornets started against Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield.
Hornet Christian Noble took down Charger Alex Joedeman (fall 1:36) at 120 pounds.
At 126 pounds Nolan Reiter over Gabe Nelson of Dassel-Cokato-Litchfield (TF 17-2 0:00).
Rocco Visci defeated Charger Monte Gillman (MD 18-8) and 132 pounds.
At 145 pounds Dillon Browen over Charger Shelby Fischer Lund (fall 2:26).
Against Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Cash Stortz started with a win at 106 over Laker Raydon Graham (fall 3:45).
Cash Sixberry at 113 pounds over Laker Tony Baumann (MD 22-8).
Noble defeated Joel Marketon of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead (fall 1:03) at 120 pounds.
Reiter defeated Laker Caleb Boese at 132 pounds (Dec 10-5).
At 132 pounds Visci over Casey Diers of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (fall 3:00).
At 138 pounds Luke Schumacher over Laker Hunter Decker (fall (1:24).
Johnathon Murphy defeated Brandon Knott of Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted (fall (1:46) at 152 pounds.
At 170 pounds Tyler Dehmer won in a Laker forfeit.
Prom said he doesn’t have to do much coaching when it comes to leaving everything on the mat.
“The team has been very resilient this season,” Prom said. “Not much gets them off their goals.”
Against Cambridge-Isanti Sixberry and Noble both won in falls over Bluejackets Braylon Davis and Logan Lindquist at 113 and 120 pounds.
Reiter over Maverick Henderson of Cambridge-Isanti (MD 14-2) at 126 pounds.
Visci defeated Bluejacket Caleb Sachs (fall 2:00) at 132 pounds.
At 138 pounds Schumacher over Bluejacket Brandon Austin (fall 1:15).
At 145 pounds Browen defeated Jacob Henderson of Cambridge-Isanti (fall 0:36).
Murphy defeated Bluejacket Wyatt Wothe (Dec 7-5) at 152 pounds.
Against Annandale/Maple Lake Sixberry took the first win over Zayne Brown (Dec 9-4).
Noble over Lightning Mitchell Koss (TF 18-3 0:00) at 120 pounds.
Reiter won in a Annandale/Maple Lake forfeit.
Visci defeated Lightening Zach Pribyl (Dec 14-10) at 132 pounds.
Schumacher won over Cole LaFave of Annandale/Maple Lake (fall 1:58).
At 145 pounds Browen defeated Lightening Christopher Klatt (Dec 14-8).
At 152 pounds Murphy over Carson Cooper of Annandale/Maple Lake (Dec 14-7).
Dehmer defeated Lightening Zach Schmidt (fall 3:52) at 160 pounds.
At 220 pounds Brett Bordwell defeated Lightening Alex Klatt (fall 1:45).
Hornet wrestling hits the mat again on Wednesday, March 10 to compete in section play offs at Becker high School starting at 6 p.m.
Big Lake will wrestle Rocori in the first match and the winner will wrestle Becker to see who advances to the section finals on Saturday.
“We ended up being seeded third in the Section 6AA team portion of the tournament,” Prom said. “We are hoping to get as many wrestlers through to the Super sectionals as possible.”
