Ryan Prom begins his seventh season as head coach for the Big Lake wrestling team and is assisted by Justin Nelson, Matt Nelson, AJ Sandford, and Cole Sixberry. Justin Nelson was named Section 6AA Assistant Coach of the Year.
Last season the Hornets went 25-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mississippi 8. Their only losses were to Becker and Anoka, who both made the state tournament. They ended up as Section 6AA runner-ups to Becker. They had five state entrants who all placed, including state champion Christian Noble. They lose ten seniors from last year’s team.
All-in-all, the Hornets lost a combined 200 wins and three state-place winners. Noble, Sixberry, and Browen were the state-place winners. Tyler Dehmer, Alex Hanrahan, Luke Schumacher, Peter Duncombe, Dante Visci, and Reiley Mullen also all graduated.
Despite losing all those wins, they still return a plethora of talent. Senior Nolan Reiter is a three-time state-place winner, freshman John Murphy won a state-place winner last year, and Ivan LaPointe, Cash Stortz, Zack Smith, Carson Gellerman, Kane LaPointe, and Trajan Mussehl were all section-place winners last year.
The Hornets will have depth and the lower and middle weights but will need to find balance in the higher weights and overall in their lineup.
Becker is the team to beat in the conference and section, but Big Lake has the talent to compete for a rematch in the section final. Princeton and St. Francis will also be good teams that Big Lake will have to deal with.
“Our goal is to always reach the Section Team semifinals. Last year allowed the younger wrestlers to experience that for the first time. Hopefully, they learned from it and will want to get back to the finals,” said Prom.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.