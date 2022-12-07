Big Lake wrestling returning letter winners

Four of the Big Lake wrestling returning letter winners from last season, L-R: Kane LaPointe, Joseph Murphy, Spencer Vold, and Nolan Reiter.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Ryan Prom begins his seventh season as head coach for the Big Lake wrestling team and is assisted by Justin Nelson, Matt Nelson, AJ Sandford, and Cole Sixberry. Justin Nelson was named Section 6AA Assistant Coach of the Year.

Last season the Hornets went 25-3 overall and 6-1 in the Mississippi 8. Their only losses were to Becker and Anoka, who both made the state tournament. They ended up as Section 6AA runner-ups to Becker. They had five state entrants who all placed, including state champion Christian Noble. They lose ten seniors from last year’s team.

