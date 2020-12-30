You have permission to edit this article.
Winter sports competitions begin on Jan. 14

Winter sports contests and competitions under sponsorship of the Minnesota State High School League are resuming on Thursday, Jan. 14 after updated information within COVID-19 Youth and Adult Sports was announced by the Minnesota Department of Health on Monday, Dec. 28. Included in the announcement was the release of a new document COVID-19 Sports Practice Guidance for Youth and Adults.  

This new guidance and information is an important step as the League continues forward with winter season model approved by the Board of Directors. This flexible model will be adapted to include the start of practice on Jan. 4 and the start of competitions on Jan. 14. The League continues to work with member schools to provide leadership and support to ensure the safest possible return to sports and activities.  

The MDH updated youth sports document requires mask usage by all participants during practices and competitions with a few exceptionsExceptions are made for those sports where wearing a mask may cause additional safety concerns and include gymnastics, cheerleadingwrestling and swimming and diving.  

The League continues to work directly with the MDH and the Minnesota Department of Education in developing plans for our student-athletes to return in the safest way to in-person participation.   

League Staff is engaged in reviewing the newest information and existing guidance documents and will provide updated sport-specific guidance by mid-week.  

