Monticello boys soccer is beginning to find their form. There’s still some issues finishing plays, but they’re getting their chances and that’s half the battle. On Monday the red and black blanked Cambridge-Isanti 2-0 for their third straight win.
The Magic got goals from seniors Quintin Brooks and Andrew Roff. They also spent the majority of the game holding onto possession. They were creative and made quality runs and got plenty of good looks.
In the third minute foreign exchange student Pedro Corea found Roff with a perfect through ball, but Roff couldn’t quite get all of it and his shot was an easy save for the Bluejackets’ goalkeeper.
They spent a lot of time in the attacking third and continued to get good looks, but couldn’t finish.
Midway through the first half Magic starting keeper, sophomore Dane Jacobson made a save to keep it scoreless off a quick counter by Cambridge-Isanti.
Finally with 15:30 left in the first half, Brooks flicked home a shot off inside of the six-yard box after a corner kick to get the Magic on the board 1-0.
With about 6:50 left in the half, sophomore Anthony Haman got a point blank shot at the top of the six, but the keeper made a save to force a corner. With 1:20 left junior Carter Block nearly scored on a free kick from a few yards outside the 18.
Despite a bunch of good looks, the Magic took just a 1-0 lead into the break.
But they kept the pressure on and kept getting good looks so it was just a matter of time before they found the back of the net again.
With 31:44 left Jacobson made a save to keep the clean sheet.
After numerous chances, Roff finally got the insurance goal. On a quick counter off of a Bluejackets’ turnover, he dribbled inside the defense and beat the keeper bottom left to double their lead with 10:57 left in the game.
Making one last push, the away side got a breakaway with about 3:45 left, but Jacobson was aggressive off his line and made the save to preserve the shutout and a 2-0 win for the Magic, their third in a row.
“It’s been the nemesis all year,” said Head Coach Matt McLachlan. “Chances we’ve had are not hunting down loose soccer balls sometimes when we’ve had that chance in the middle of the box. Inside the six-yard box we had a good three chances we just missed completely inside of that,” added McLachlan.
The Magic were strong in their defensive third of the field and did a good job limiting opposing chances with the Bluejackets getting their best chance inside the final five minutes with that breakaway.
One of the things McLachlan talked to his team about was maintaining high energy levels throughout the entirety of the game. They were high to start and dipped some after they scored the opening goal. They talked about holding that energy and pace no matter what the score.
It was their third straight win after beating Becker 1-0 on the road Thursday, Sept. 15 and Big Lake at home on Monday, Sept. 12.
On Thursday Monticello (4-5-1, 3-0-1 M8) has a road game against Princeton (5-3, 3-1) at 7 p.m. On Monday, Sept. 26 the Magic host St. Francis (6-3, 4-0) at 5 p.m. and on Tuesday, Sept. 27 they host Rockford/HLWW (0-7) at 7 p.m. The Magic are second in the Mississippi 8 standings, two points behind St. Francis.
Monticello 1, Becker 0
On Thursday, Sept. 15 Monticello took a short road trip to Becker and walked out as 1-0 winners. Senior Jordan Horst scored the game-winner in the second half assisted by sophomore Max Chard. Jacobson made 11 saves in the shutout. It was their second consecutive victory.
