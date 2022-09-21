Quintin Brooks goal

Senior Quintin Brooks fires a shot on net for the game-winning-goal in the first half against Cambridge-Isanti, Monday, Sept. 19 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello boys soccer is beginning to find their form. There’s still some issues finishing plays, but they’re getting their chances and that’s half the battle. On Monday the red and black blanked Cambridge-Isanti 2-0 for their third straight win.

The Magic got goals from seniors Quintin Brooks and Andrew Roff. They also spent the majority of the game holding onto possession. They were creative and made quality runs and got plenty of good looks.

