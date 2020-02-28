The Monticello Moose boys hockey team is returning to the state hockey tournament for the third time in four years.
Monticello won the Section 5A championship Thursday, Feb. 28 with a 6-4 win over Pine City at the Fogerty Ice Arena in Blaine.
Tied 2-2 after two periods, the Moose outscored the Dragons 3-1 in the final period to earn the trip to State.
Monticello took a 2-1 lead in the first period with goals by Jacob Peterson and Jacob Sorenson. Pederson got the puck past Pine City goalie Alex Laven on an unassisted goal 10:55 into the first period. Sorenson added a second unassisted goal just two minutes later. Pine City's Dusty Bergstrom scored on Monticello goalie Nash Wilson at the 15:59 mark.
Monticello took a 3-1 lead at 7:20 of the second period when Brian Cornelius fed Jeffrey Henrikson for a power play goal following a holding penalty on Pine City's Bergstrom. The Dragons answered 39 seconds later with Gabe Westbrook's goal at 7:59. Peyton Smetana also added a goal before the half to even the score.
A 2 1/2 minute period in the third period was full of as much hockey action as a fan of the sport could ask for. Four goals were scored in less than three minutes.
Jacob Sorenson netted his second unassisted goal the night to start off the scoring barrage at the 14:15 mark of the third period. Pine City's Justin Gamec tied the game 30 seconds later while on the power play following a roughing call on Monticello's Pederson.
Huntley Hinz iced the Section 5A championship- and assured Pine City would never hold a lead in the game- when he beat goalie Alex Laven for a goalie the 15:59 mark of the third period. Cornelius got his second assist on the play.
Less than a minute later, Henrikson notched his second goal of the game to cement the Moose's 6-4 win and much the team's ticket to the state tournament.
Monticello goalie Nash Wilson had 26 saves in securing the Moose win.
Seeding for the state tournament hasn't been completed yet.
Tournament play opens Wednesday, March 4 with State quarterfinal games at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Watch the Monticello Times website for seeding updates and game coverage at http://www.monticellotimes.com
