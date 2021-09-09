Wildcats spoil Hornets season opener

Chisago Lakes traveled to Big Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2 for the Hornets’ home opener. Hayden Thieke ran a touchdown on the opening possession of the game for the home team, but it was all Wildcats after that, winning 33-6.
Some issues with early penalties and ball security issues allowed the Wildcats to jump all over the Hornets and ended up with a 25-6 halftime lead. The second half was a lot better for Big Lake, but it was too little too late. The defense stepped up, but the offense was stagnant still and was outscored 8-0 in the second half.
Jonah Mallberg had an interception for the Hornets in the second quarter, but that was really the only stop the defense could muster all game. The Wildcats option offense ran up and down the field, scoring plenty in the first half and was effective churning the clock regardless.
“Turnovers really hurt us,” said Head Coach Bob Blanchard. “We had four in the first half and they scored on three of them. It’s hard to come back on that,” he added.
It’s tough for any team to win when you lose the turnover battle by such a margin, it was a tough first game of the season, but Blanchard said his team will be working on the fundamentals of football to get his team on track.
Blanchard preached taking care of the football to his team after the contest, but also pointed out Chisago Lakes has a good team and runs their offense well.
“Chisago is a great team. They’re well coached and they have a system in place and they run it very well. Tough team, but at the same time there’s no reason we should have been that far behind in the game,” said Blanchard.
The pre-snap movement and multiple potential ball carries seemed to have the Big Lake defense off-balance all night. It was hard to tell exactly what went wrong from a defensive standpoint, but they did play a lot better in the second half. That however does piggyback off of the offense, who took much better care of the football after halftime.
Blanchard reiterated how fundamental football is the name of the game. They played great fundamental football on their first drive going right down the field and scoring a touchdown.
“We’re going to go back and look at that and show them what they did right. And then obviously a lot of things went wrong from there on, but we’ll get better and we look forward to every week and playing football,” mentioned Blanchard.
It was nice to have fans in the stands, Blanchard also said and playing football in front of a crowd feels a lot better than when they weren’t there so much last year during COVID.
It was a tough first game for the Hornets, but nowhere to go but up for them. Next up is a date with St. Cloud Apollo, who was 0-5 a year ago and 0-1 to start the year losing 44-6 against Hutchinson in their first game of the year.
It’ll be a great opportunity for Blanchard and co to get in the win column.
