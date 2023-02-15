The North Wright County RiverHawks started their postseason run with a 4-0 win over Osseo/Park Center in the Section 5AA quarterfinals. They played at Roseville Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.
Senior netminder Jadyn Wesier only needed 9 saves for her sixth shutout of the season. It was also the 16th shutout of her career, tying her with Anna LaRose for the most in program history. She is currently a semifinalist for the Senior Goalie of the Year award.
North Wright County dominated on special teams, going 1-for-3 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the kill. Junior Adrienne Hansen (Eva Nelson) scored the power play goal at 3:40 of the first period for the game-winning goal. Senior Ava Schednt (Izzy Cheney) doubled their lead at 15:16 of the first. The RiverHawks outshot OPC five to one in the period.
After a scoreless second, senior Josie VanKuyk scored two goals in the third period. Her first goal came shorthanded at 2:32 and was assisted by sophomore Dani Weiland. Her second goal at 13:07 was unassisted. The RiverHawks gave up just one shot on goal in the final frame.
In the section semifinals on Tuesday night, the RiverHawks had a rematch with Centennial/Spring Lake Park. The RiverHawks lost 6-0 to them at the end of January. “Our last game against Centennial was not our greatest, so we’re excited to have a chance at revenge,” North Wright County Head Coach Cailyn Olesen told Jake Schroer of the Crow River News after their win over Osseo/Park Center.
C/SLP beat Mounds View/Irondale 8-0 in the section quarterfinals to earn their rematch with the RiverHawks.
The winner between #3 North Wright County and #2 Centennial/Spring Lake Park will play the winner of #1 Maple Grove and #4 Champlin Park/Coon Rapids on Friday night. Puck drop for the Section 5AA final is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Roseville Ice Arena.
