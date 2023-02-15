Izzy Cheney

Sophomore Izzy Cheney celebrates after tallying an assist on Ava Schednt’s first period goal against Osseo/Park Center, Saturday, Feb. 11 at Roseville Ice Arena. 

 Jared Hines / Hines Photography

The North Wright County RiverHawks started their postseason run with a 4-0 win over Osseo/Park Center in the Section 5AA quarterfinals. They played at Roseville Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Senior netminder Jadyn Wesier only needed 9 saves for her sixth shutout of the season. It was also the 16th shutout of her career, tying her with Anna LaRose for the most in program history. She is currently a semifinalist for the Senior Goalie of the Year award.

Tags

Load comments