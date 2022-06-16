We are the champions

There had been just one team state title in the history of Monticello High School, the 2011 girls cross country team that was led by Head Coach Gail Grieme and assisted by Kim Nygaard. 11 years later the roles are reversed, but the result remains the same as the 2022 Monticello Magic girls track and field team were named the class AA girls MSHSL state champions.
The Magic took the short trek down 94 to STMA where the state track and field meet was being held from Friday, June 10 to Saturday, June 11.
Friday morning the girls were sent off with help from the Monticello Fire Department where they would make history by the end of Saturday afternoon at STMA.
“It was an incredible two days that was preceded with one fun, successful season,” said Kim Nygaard. “We are lucky to work with 60 girls who buy into our core value of team, supporting each other, working hard, having fun and remaining calm and confident in their events,” added Nygaard.
Between seven individuals and three relay teams, Monticello finished with 71 points to take the class AA girls track and field championship. They cleared second place Rockford by 23 points. Monticello sent girls to compete in 12 out of 18 events.
Isabel Mahoney placed fifth in the 3200 with a time of 11:03.52, which was just 0.1 seconds off the school record. She also placed ninth in the 1600 in 5:07.55. Both times she crushed her PR’s.
Hope Guertin placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15.74 (15.5 in prelims) and eighth in the 300 hurdles in 46.54. Her prelim time of 45.6 set the school record.
Emelia Skistad placed fourth in the 100 dash with her time of 12.70. Kaela Skistad finished in fifth for the 400 in 58.68 seconds.
Sasha Steinbach finished eighth in the 100 dash with her time of 12.82. Her prelim time of 12.58 also set a new school record.
Graycee Roubinek finished 11th in shot put with a throw of 34’ 3.75”. This comes off her PR throw of 37’ during sections.
Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte had herself quite the day. She finished fourth in the 400 with a time of 58.53, she finished second in the long jump with a 17’ 5.5”, placed fifth in the 200 in 26.02 and was part of the state champion 4x200 relay team. Mendoza-Brunotte set the school record for the 200 during the state prelims with a time of 25.71.
The 4x400 relay team of Kaela Skistad, Sophia Haase, Josey Nygaard and Hope Guertin finished in fifth with their time of 4:06.68. The 4x100 team of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Kacie Lilldahl and Emelia Skistad set a school record when they finished in third with a time of 50.17.
The state champion 4x200 relay team of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Mendoza-Brunotte and Emelia Skistad set the school record with their time of 1:42.95.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these ladies. All of our coaches believe we are blessed to get the opportunity to work with these fine ladies,” said Nygaard.
The Magic will look to have a chance to defend their state title next year. They return incredible amounts of depth and talent across all 18 events and Nygaard is excited about their prospects for next year.
Lexi Kothenbeutel, Julia Southwell, Ellie Erickson and Samantha Richardson will captain next year’s squad.
