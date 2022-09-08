In what’s been a hot start to the year for Monticello tennis, already nearly matching last year’s win total, they dropped their latest match against a strong Orono squad at home on Thursday, Sept. 1.
It was a blistering hot day outside that made for less than ideal conditions, but Monticello was able to outlast Orono in one doubles that went the distance and then some in the third set.
Senior Sammi May and freshman Samantha Voll defeated Mackenzie Callan and Josie Raiche 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 for the Magic’s only win of the day.
“It’s really fun to start seeing the girls together and putting some things we’ve been practicing in practice and this is a huge victory for us,” said Head Coach Katy Horgen.
It’s May’s first year on the tennis team and she has already worked her way up to one doubles after starting the year at three doubles. Voll got some time on varsity at the end of last season as an eighth grader, but it’s essentially her first season with the squad as well.
“They really communicate well. They just win a lot of plain hustle and grit points. They never give up on the ball. They always get a racket on it no matter where it is and they do a good job covering for each other and that was really evident in today’s match,” Horgen continued.
That one doubles match was Monti’s only win of the day. Rebecca Rousslang lost the one doubles match against Kaavya Kokate 6-3, 6-1. Lauren LaBelle beat Adah Mattson at two singles 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. Eve Miller was defeated by Audrey Gratton 6-0, 6-1 and Sophie Rosh lost to Natalie Close 6-2, 6-3.
At two doubles Rylee Hallberg and Ava Melvin lost to Lilly Helling and Olivia Tate in three sets, 6-1, 5-7, 6-0. Abigail DeLarco and Lily Levanduski lost the three doubles match 6-2, 6-1.
“I’ve been really pleased with the hard work that the girls have done. The girls are battling in so many matches, even today. There were three matches that went to a third set and others that were really long fought points. They’re closing the gap on every single match that they’re in and it’s really exciting to watch. Hopefully the girls are getting excited seeing the hard work they put in over the offseason is really coming to fruition this season,” added Horgen.
It was Monticello’s only match of the week. Their next match was on Tuesday at home against Chisago Lakes. On Thursday they are on the road against Cambridge-Isanti and on Friday they host Moorhead. All those matches begin at 4 p.m. On Saturday they’re on the road for a triangular at Hutchinson High School with New Ulm. That begins at 10 a.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.