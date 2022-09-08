Sammi May and Samantha Voll

Sammi May (right) returns a ball during a volley in the third set against Orono, Thursday, Sept. 1 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

In what’s been a hot start to the year for Monticello tennis, already nearly matching last year’s win total, they dropped their latest match against a strong Orono squad at home on Thursday, Sept. 1.

It was a blistering hot day outside that made for less than ideal conditions, but Monticello was able to outlast Orono in one doubles that went the distance and then some in the third set.

Tags

Load comments