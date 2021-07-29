VJMC and Moon Motorsports to host vintage motorcycle show

Local Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club (VJMC) of Minnesota is teaming up with Moon Motorsports for their first annual vintage and heritage motorcycle show that’ll be taking place this Saturday from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Heritage bikes are new bikes with a classic style with vintage bikes being bikes from the 1950’s or earlier.
Moon Motorsports is located at 3613 Chelsea Rd W in Monticello.
The VJMC is an international club with members all over the world with the Minnesota chapter of the club putting together the occasion.
There is an expected 50-100 vintage motorcycles that will be on display.
The event will be free to attend with a best bike contest that includes several categories including best of different decades, best of show, and people’s choice. There is a $5 event registration fee or a $15 fee that comes with a t-shirt for the show as well. Custom, retro, vintage, heritage-inspired, and classic bikes are all welcome to participate in the contest. All proceeds for the show are to be donated to Tools 4 Teens, a non-profit organization for teenagers.
“Tools 4 Teens is a Minnesota based non-profit who’s goal is to give tools to teenagers 10 to 18 who show some interest in being creative and using their hands. A focus is placed on providing tool distribution events and initiatives that reach disadvantaged teens,” stated Alix del Toro, the marketing director for Moon Motorsports.
Registration for the bike show begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 1:30 p.m. with the winners announced at 3 p.m. All contest entrants will also receive a free gift for entering.
There will also be different giveaways for guests on a first come first serve basis.
The motorcycle show is “dedicated to bikes of past eras and modern bikes with nods to classic styling,” according to John Knoll, the Minnesota VJMC field representative.
In addition to the bike contest, collector Lee Roy Mitzel will be in attendance showing off some rare vintage motorcycles including: A pair of two stoke Kawasaki’s modified by Allen Millyard, a 1956 Yamaha YC1 (reportedly the only one in North America), Yamaha XS650 and Suzuki “Water Buffalo,” and early Honda models including a 1955 Dream and 1962 Dream “high pipe.”
Lee Roy Mitzel has a special 50 foot trailer to house and transport his collection of bikes and owns one of the largest collections world wide of obscure and rare and important vintage motorcycles.
BMW Motorrad will also be on hand with their heritage experience truck that is loaded with different BMW heritage bikes.
Knoll expressed the show as an incredible opportunity to view a collection of rare vintage motorcycles.
