Monticello 2023 girls soccer captains

The 2023 girls soccer captains: Gabby LeBrun, Adrienne Hansen, Bella Vasoli and Olivia Dunn. 

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

• Head Coach: Nathan Budish (6th season)

• Assistant coaches: Kallie Gau, Andy DeLuca and Zach Loff.

  
