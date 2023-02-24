Schaffer ice track

The quarterpipe at the bottom of the Schaffer’s track. Every year they make improvements to the track and add features like jumps. The current track is about 600-feet in length. The original track 12 years ago was just about 20 feet.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Back in 2012, Red Bull put on the first race of its kind in North America in St. Paul. A story in a local newspaper caught the eye of current Monticello resident, Joe Schaffer. The headline read “You don’t have to be crazy, but it might help.” It was an article about a sport called ice cross downhill.

At 40 years old, Schaffer tried out and made the cut for a race. Ice cross downhill had been established in Europe for a couple of years and it finally made its way to North America.

Ice cross downhill

A local youth hockey player skates down the track.
Eli Schaffer

Eli Schaffer skates down the track with a GoPro. Eli has been skating ice cross downhill for the last 10 years and helps his dad Joe build their track every year.

Tags

Load comments