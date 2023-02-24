The quarterpipe at the bottom of the Schaffer’s track. Every year they make improvements to the track and add features like jumps. The current track is about 600-feet in length. The original track 12 years ago was just about 20 feet.
Back in 2012, Red Bull put on the first race of its kind in North America in St. Paul. A story in a local newspaper caught the eye of current Monticello resident, Joe Schaffer. The headline read “You don’t have to be crazy, but it might help.” It was an article about a sport called ice cross downhill.
At 40 years old, Schaffer tried out and made the cut for a race. Ice cross downhill had been established in Europe for a couple of years and it finally made its way to North America.
Having never skated downhill before Schaffer made his own track to practice. He fell in love with the sport and 12 years later is still building tracks to skate down. Over time the courses have gotten longer and more intricate.
The first track Schaffer built was about 20 feet long. Then he started adding on and creating jumps. The first jump he made was built over a refrigerator laying on its side with snow-packed over it. Eventually, he and his son, Eli, started making features built out of lumber.
Schaffer moved to his current residence two years ago and the current track, which is about 600 feet long, has more permanent features like jumps and about a 30-foot-tall quarterpipe at the end of the track.
“This track is like, you know, in many ways is actually very comparable to the official tracks that we compete on. It’s a legitimate little setup here,” said Joe.
“It’s really fun to get done with the whole run. You can go shooting up into the sky, you can do a little trick, or you can camp out up there as you would at a halfpipe or whatever. And that’s new for this year and that’s a ton of fun,” said Joe.
The track is available for the public to come and skate down. They run a Facebook page called Schaffer Skate Track people can check out. It’s basically always open and you can message Joe on that Facebook page to inquire about a run.
Joe and Eli skate competitively and other competitors come to their track to train when official races are held in Minnesota.
Eli’s first time on the track was when he was 11 years old and he has been doing it now for 10 years.
The Schaffers have traveled to countries such as Germany, Russia, Finland, France, Canada and Japan to compete in ice cross downhill races.
Kids love racing down the track too. Local youth hockey players throw their gear on and make runs down the track for hours.
“It’s the most fun you can have on skates,” said Joe. “We invite anybody that wants to come out and give it a try to come out and give it a try. Bring a helmet and some basic hockey equipment and knock yourself out.”
Joe maintains it’s not so much about skating ability and more about an aptitude for fun, “if you can stand up on skates you can have a blast out here.”
The entire track has lights so nighttime skating is an option as well.
“It’s a very unique thing in the world and it’s right here in Monticello. All you have to do is come out and give it a try,” said Joe. “So if you’re looking for a fun winter outing it’s right here. It doesn’t cost anything. Strap on the rockets and come give it a try.”
The ice quality has also improved every year as well, “the first year it was just in the back of our horse pasture. We threw a sprinkler out overnight and let it ice over the hill. From there we’ve been able to make some cool features and sculpt some nice things to water over,” said Eli.
Their current track has a hose that runs to keep the ice nice and fresh.
Usually most weekends there are either local youth hockey kids or other athletes in the sport enjoying the Schaffer’s track.
Local resident Ryan Bitz has brought his son Bryson out to the track half a dozen times this winter and has two older boys that have enjoyed the track multiple times every year as well, “they love it,” said Bitz.
They spend a couple of hours at the track at a time.
Joe also mentioned that nobody has ever gotten hurt while skating on his track. Along with Bitz’s kid, there were several others skating while the Monticello Times was out at the track.
To book a time to skate at the track contact Joe on his Facebook page.
