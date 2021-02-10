Two Hornets earn 1,000 points

Two Big Lake seniors, Mia Huberty and Caela Tighe earned 1,000 points in two seperate games this season.
Huberty played in her fourth game of her senior basketball season against Becker and scored her 1,000th point.
Tighe played in her seventh game of her senior basketball season against Princeton and scored her 1,000th point.
Head Coach Reyan Robinson was proud of both seniors.
“Caela and Mia both have scored their 1000th points in the last couple weeks,” Robinson said. “It was great! So proud of both of them.”
The Big Lake girls basketball team is 5-2 so far in the 2021 season behind Becker and Cambridge-Isanti.
On Thursday, Feb. 4 the Hornets defeated 1-5 Princeton 77-66.
The first half was neck and neck between the two teams and in the second half Big Lake started to pull away.
With 8:51 on the clock in the first half the score was tied 13-13.
Tighe was fouled and sent to the free-throw line to shoot for two.
As Tighe stepped up to the line she knew if she sank the shot she would received her 1,000 point of her high school career.
She sank the free-throw and hugged her teammates and coaches as the gym cheered her on.
Tighe had 14 points for the night and nine rebounds.
Mia Huberty had 23 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Ava Vizenor had 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, and four steals.
Hailey Millam had 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists.
Emily Steen had 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, and one steal.
Makayla Hinz had two points, and one steal.
Claire Petersen had two points and one assist.
Tuesday coverage:
The Big Lake girls basketball team now sits at No. 3 in the Mississippi 8 conference after taking a defeat, 55-45, from No. 2 Cambridge-Isanti on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Mia Huberty had 19 points, Hailey Millam had eight, Emily Steen and Caela Tighe each had five, and Kadyn Dilger and Olivia Stockham each had four points for the night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.