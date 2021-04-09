Twins Report: Twins off to good start

It's hard to complain about the first week of play by the Minnesota (5-2), although I do have a couple complaints. But, by and large, the team has done well through Thursday's 10-2 win over Seattle in the home opener.
Let's get the complaints out of the way right away. The starting pitchers have a very low ERA of 1.70 BUT have averaged only 5 1/3 innings per start. Yes, it's early, but former Twin Lance Lynn pitched a complete-game shutout Thursday for the White Sox and struck out 11. The Twins bullpen group will run out of juice before the season is over if they keep on having to pitch nearly four innings a game.
As StarTribune columnist Pat Reusse noted in his Friday column, the Twins have 14 pitchers on a 26-man roster, leaving only three bench players. Manager Roco Baldelli used 30 pitchers in 2019, Reusse's research indicated, and he compared that to the Twins' first season here in 1961 when they used 12, two of whom threw just a couple innings in September.
(It should be noted that it's not just a problem in Minnesota. In the eight other games played Thursday the average starter completed 5 1/3 innings and that includes Lynn's 9 innings and six starters who managed to eke out six innings apiece.)
The other complaint concerns two rule changes, hoping that they are dumped by 2022. There was a doubleheader the other day and both were seven-inning games. That's high school, Legion and college stuff. Play nine innings like you're supposed to. This is professional baseball. And there have been a bunch of games already that went into extra innings where now, in professional baseball, for crying out loud, the extra innings start with a runner on second base and no outs. In fact, the Twins' two losses have come in 10-inning games with that rule in place
Lest you think I don't like the extra-inning rule because the Twins have lost twice in extra innings, I complained about it last season as it was implemented because of the pandemic, as was the doubleheader farce.
On a lighter note, how about Byron Buxton, even while missing a game and part of another, having his first seven hits going for extra bases (4 homers and 3 doubles)? And all the homers have been long ones, including one of 456 feet and another of 451. He's still five games away from the Minnesota record by Brian Dozier of 11 in a row with an extra-base hit but it's a good start. If you go back to last season Buxton has 17 home runs in his last 45 games. Is this the real Buxton or will he revert to being the guy who played only 144 of 384 games the previous three seasons?
The good start has come without the services of third baseman Josh Donaldson who is eligible to come off the injured list next week. But we all wonder how long it will be before his next injury. Mitch Garver has shown some signs of returning to his spectacular 2019 form and new shortstop Andrelton Simmons is off to a good start (hitting .450), although his contribution will be mainly on defense. Nelson Cruz has shown signs that being a 40-year-old won't be a big problem and others are contributing, although there are still too many strikeouts, an average of 12 a game compared to 2 walks per game.
Boston comes to town on Monday for four games and the Red Sox have won four in a row after losing their first three. That might be a matchup that will give us a better idea of where the Twins are.
