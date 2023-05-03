Monticello relished the opportunity to compete on their home turf once again during the Monticello Invite on Tuesday, April 25. Track and field powerhouse Alexandria was one of Monticello’s seven guests and they enjoyed their visit by winning both the girls’ and boy’s sides. Later in the week a select few qualified for the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 28 and performed quite well amongst the state’s best track and field athletes.
The Magic girls came in second place to Alexandria 167-142 and the boys finished in third behind Alexandria and Becker with 102.5. Alexandria won the boys’ meet after posting a score of 158.
Both boys’ and girls’ teams recorded plenty of PRs and even set a school record.
Emelia Skistad won the 100-meter dash with a program record-setting time of 12.43. Isabel Mahoney (5:14.15) set her PR for the mile and won by nearly seven seconds. Noah Mahoney won both the 1600 and the 3200 and set his mile PR at 4:29.47.
The boys won four events. Wyatt Witschen, Noah Mahoney and the 4x200 relay team all crossed the finish line first for Monticello.
Wyatt Witschen (52.40) and Jack Geislinger (53.05) went one-two in the 400-meter for Monti. Ty Brouwer (2:01.45) was a close second in the 800 losing to Becker’s Tyson Ricker. Mahoney of course won the 1600 and 3200 (9:44.85).
The 4x200 relay team of Carson Hess, Wyatt Witschen, Jack Geislinger and Bo Beucler (1:32.73) beat Alexandria by two seconds to win first place.
Boys’ Head Coach Dave Wik was pleased by his guys’ effort and compete level.
Not to be outdone, the reigning girls’ Class AA state champions put on a show themselves. They won four of the first five events and seven out of 18 events in total.
They hit the ground running with Emelia Skistad’s record 100-meter run but Sasha Steinbach wasn’t far behind. Steinbach finished just 0.2 seconds behind Skistad at 12.64. Emelia Skistad kept the good vibes going by winning the 200-meter dash as well with her new PR (25.90). Younger sister Kaela Skistad finished in third (26.63) after recording her new PR. For an encore performance, Kaela Skistad then won the 400 (1:00.27) by over three seconds.
Isabel Mahoney was next for the mile that she set her PR in. Hope Guertin was the only girl to break 17 seconds during the 100-meter hurdles (16.91). She also won the 300-meter hurdles (49.18) as the only girl to break 50 seconds.
After taking second during all the other relays, Monticello finally broke through with the winning 4x800 team of Mahoney, Shalyn Adams, Adalynn Biegler and Sophia Haase (10:07.56).
Some of the athletes got a two-day break before the Hamline Elite Meet last Friday. Isabel Mahoney competed first and broke the program’s two-mile record (10:58.91) with a 10th-place finish. Emelia Skistad got third in the 200 (25.9), sixth in the 400 (58.77) and seventh in the 100 (12.65). Kaela Skistad (58.16) got fourth in the 400. Sasha Steinbach (12.7) got 11th in the 100.
Noah Mahoney (9:19.07) absolutely obliterated the 37-year-old school’s two-mile record and finished in eighth place at the elite meet. He broke the school record by eight seconds and shattered his PR by 11 seconds.
“Noah ran a smart, patient race. In the high-quality field, he was in last for the first part of the race running controlled. Then (he) started to pick off some runners in the second mile and finished strong,” said Wik. “He has cemented himself as the top distance runner in school history with both the 5K cross-country record and the 3200 track record by a wide margin in both.”
Also representing the Magic boys at Hamline, the 4x400 relay team of Carson Hess, Jack Geislinger, Ty Brouwer and Wyatt Witschen dropped six seconds off their season-best time to take sixth.
It’s hard to imagine a better season so far for both Monticello track and field teams.
On Tuesday both teams traveled to Buffalo for an invite. On Thursday the boys are at Cambridge-Isanti for a meet. Both teams travel to Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School for a 9:30 a.m. meet on Saturday. True Team sections are on Tuesday, May 9 at Brainerd High School beginning at 3 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.