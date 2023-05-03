Hope Guertin
Buy Now

Hope Guertin (11) wins the 100-meter hurdles. She won both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles at the Monticello Invitaional, Tuesday April 25 at Monticello High School.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Monticello relished the opportunity to compete on their home turf once again during the Monticello Invite on Tuesday, April 25. Track and field powerhouse Alexandria was one of Monticello’s seven guests and they enjoyed their visit by winning both the girls’ and boy’s sides. Later in the week a select few qualified for the Hamline Elite Meet on Friday, April 28 and performed quite well amongst the state’s best track and field athletes.

The Magic girls came in second place to Alexandria 167-142 and the boys finished in third behind Alexandria and Becker with 102.5. Alexandria won the boys’ meet after posting a score of 158.

Martavius Guertin
Buy Now

Martavius Guertin (10) runs the 110-meter hurdles during the Monti Invite. He finished top-10 after setting his PR (seventh, 17.82). 

Tags

Load comments