Monticello hosted Big Lake and Maple Lake for an indoor track meet inside the Monticello High School field house on Thursday, March 30. The Monticello girls led all teams in scoring with 101. The Hornets scored 31 and Maple Lake 13. On the boys side, Monti also won with a score of 68. Big Lake was second with 58 and Maple Lake scored 16.
The Tootsie Pop Invite is basically a warmup for the season but the Monticello coaches must be happy with what they saw.
The host school dominated pretty much every event. Monticello took first (7:36.69) and second (8:15.06) during the girls 4x600 relay. Big Lake took third (8:28.35). The Monticello boys also took the top two spots for the 4x6. The A team scored 6:25.81 while the B team was second at 7:07.89.
During the 55-meter hurdles, the Magic dominated once again. Hope Guertin won at 10.48 seconds, Hadley Schultz took second at 11.30 and Audrianna Gohman was third at 11.42. Elsie Johnson (12.21), Kayliegh Pregler (12.49) and Maia Wenderski (12.66) went four-five-six for the Hornets. Martavius Guertin (9.72) took first for Monti on the boys’ side while Ryan Richardson (9.81) took second. Charlie Madison (9.93) took third and Gauge Hoffman (9.94) was right behind him in fourth. Monti’s Santiago Castro (10.38) took fifth.
Monticello girls took the top four spots during the 55 dash. Emelia Skistad (7.76) won, Sasha Steinbach (7.81) was runner-up, Lily Manning (8.17) took third and Kacie Lilledahl (8.34) was fourth. Grace McCrone (8.37) took fifth for the Hornets. Tayla Gassman (17.91) finished in the wheelchair division for Big Lake.
Monti won the boys 55 dash with Big Lake taking second and third. Bo Beucler’s time of 6.91 was fast enough to win. CJ Mikely (7.12) and Joe Murphy (7.19) rounded out the top three. Collin Callstrom (fourth, 7.20) and Carson Hess (fifth, 7.22) running for Monti rounded out the top five.
The girls’ 1600 was won by Monticello’s Isabel Mahoney at 5:28.83. Roz Landkammer (6:24.34) was second for Monti and Katrina Hellman (6:27.92) was third for the Magic. Emilee Doperalski (fourth, 6:34.14) and Phoebe Figenshau (fifth, 6:34.80) finished the top five for Big Lake and Monticello respectively.
The boys’ 1600 was the first race Monticello didn’t win. Owen Layton (first, 4:34.56) and Jack Leuer (second, 4:37.71) represented the Hornets in the top two spots. Noah Mahoney (third, 4:49.60) and Chris Falk (fourth, 5:07.24) represented Monticello in the top five.
Monticello A (1:55.45) won with Monticello B (2:05.27) coming in second during the girls’ 4x200. Big Lake (2:09.23) took third. Monticello was the only school that competed in the boys’ 4x2.
It was a Magic show once again for the girls’ 400-meter. Kaela Skistad (first, 1:03.36), Hope Guertin (second, 1:08.59), Anabella Witschen (third, 1:09.43) and Shalyn Adams (fourth, 1:09.97) swept the top four spots. The Magic boys took the top spot but the Hornets went two through nine. Jack Geislinger (58.25) won the boys’ 400. CJ Mikely (second, 59.94), Joe Murphy (third, 1:00.55) Alton Ahamed (fourth, 1:01.18) and Landon Priest (fifth, 1:01.19) finished the top five.
Sophia Haase (first, 2:39.51), Adilyn Biegler (second, 2:49.86) and Kennedy McCalla (third, 2:51.33) took the top three spots during the girls’ 800. All those girls run out of Monticello. Doperalski (fourth, 3:03.63) finished in the top five for Big Lake. Paul Fasen (first, 2:16.00), Ayden Smith (second, 2:16.19) and Chris Falk (fourth, 2:27.94) finished in the upper half for Monti during the boys’ 800.
The 200 was Monticello’s to lose. Emelia Skistad (first, 27.33) and Sasha Steinbach (second, 28.35) were electric for the Magic. Alivia Voss (third, 30.12) showed off her speed for the Hornets. Kacie Lilledahl (fourth, 30.19) also finished top five for Monti. Gassman’s time of 1:04.14 was first in the wheelchair division. Mikely (25.43) won the boys’ 200-meter dash.
Monticello won the girls’ and boys’ 4x300. The girls A team won with a time of 3:14.98 and the boys’ A team won with a time of 2:47.16.
The field events were more even. Big Lake’s Grace McCrone tied for first in the pole vault at 7’. Madeline Kocherer got to 6’6” for Monti. Spencer Vold was Big Lake’s best finisher for the boys at 10’. Noah Scherber got to 6’6” for Monti.
Alisha Grue reached 32’2” for Monticello for the triple jump. Raina White got to 28’5” for Big Lake. Martavius Guertin won the boys’ triple jump for Monti at 39’9”. Kyle Ginther was a close 39’7” for Big Lake.
Grace McCrone (15’3”) won the girls’ long jump. Grue (14’11”) took second. Ginther (20’8”) won the boys’ long jump. Jack Geislinger (fifth, 18’8”) was Monticello’s top finisher. Graycee Roubinek (Monticello) won the girls’ shot put at 34’5.5”. Grace Olson (Big Lake) took seventh at 25’5.5”. Gassman got to 15’2” in the wheelchair division. Patrick Shobe (39’7”) won the boys’ shot put for Monti. Wuoson Nehwah (fifth, 36”6.5”) was the Hornets’ top finisher. Alivia Voss won the girls’ high jump for Big Lake at 4’8”. Lindsey Cruzen got to 4’6” for Monti. Carson Kunz got to 6” in the boys’ high jump. Chase Weber got to 5’6” for Monti.
Monticello hosted another indoor meet on Tuesday. Big Lake’s home meet for Tuesday was canceled. Both Monticello and Big Lake will be in Becker for a meet on Tuesday, April 11 starting at 4 p.m.
