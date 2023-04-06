Monticello hosted Big Lake and Maple Lake for an indoor track meet inside the Monticello High School field house on Thursday, March 30. The Monticello girls led all teams in scoring with 101. The Hornets scored 31 and Maple Lake 13. On the boys side, Monti also won with a score of 68. Big Lake was second with 58 and Maple Lake scored 16.

The Tootsie Pop Invite is basically a warmup for the season but the Monticello coaches must be happy with what they saw.

