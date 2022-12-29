Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte

Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte (red) runs the 4x200 relay during the 2022 state track and field meet, Friday, June 10 at STMA.

 Jeff Hage / Monticello Times

Top sports stories of 2022: #1: Monticello girls track and field wins state title

On Saturday, June 11 the Monticello girls track and field team won just the second team state championship in school history. The Magic finished with 71 points to win the Class AA state championship and had girls competing in 12 different events, seven individuals, and three relay teams. They beat runner-up Rockford by 23 points.

Noblw

Christian Noble and Ryan Prom celebrate Noble’s third state title, Saturday, March 5.
Adalynn Biegler

Adalynn Biegler on the podium after winning the 50-free, Friday, Nov. 18.

Tags

Load comments