Top sports stories of 2022: #1: Monticello girls track and field wins state title
On Saturday, June 11 the Monticello girls track and field team won just the second team state championship in school history. The Magic finished with 71 points to win the Class AA state championship and had girls competing in 12 different events, seven individuals, and three relay teams. They beat runner-up Rockford by 23 points.
Isabel Mahoney set two PRs at the 2022 state track meet. First, she took fifth in the 3200 with a time of 11:03.52, which was just 0.1 seconds off the school record. Then she finished the 1600 in 5:07.55.
Hope Guertin placed fifth in the 100 hurdles in 15.74 seconds and eighth in the 300 hurdles in 46.54 seconds. Her prelim time of 45.6 set the school record.
The Magic had two girls place in the 100-meter dash. Emelia Skistad took fourth with a time of 12.70 seconds and Sasha Steinbach finished in eighth after finishing in 12.82. Steinback’s prelim time of 12.58 also set a new school record.
Kaela Skistad finished in fifth for the 400-meter in 58.68 seconds.
Graycee Roubinek finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 34’ 3.75”.
Thalia Mendoza-Brunotte took to the podium in four different events. She finished fourth in the 400 with a time of 58.53 seconds, finished second in the long jump at 17’ 5.5”, placed fifth in the 200 at 26.02 seconds, and was part of the state champion 4x200 relay team. Mendoza-Brunotte set the school record for the 200 during the state prelims with a time of 25.71.
The state champion 4x200 relay team consisted of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Mendoza-Brunotte, and Emelia Skistad. They set the school record with their time of 1:42.95.
The 4x400 relay team of Kaela Skistad, Sophia Haase, Josey Nygaard, and Hope Guertin finished fifth with a time of 4:06.68.
The 4x100 team of Sasha Steinbach, Natalie Emmerich, Kacie Lilldahl, and Emelia Skistad set a school record when they finished in third with a time of 50.17.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these ladies. All of our coaches believe we are blessed to get the opportunity to work with these fine ladies,” said Head Coach Kim Nygaard after the team won the state title.
Top sports stories of 2022: #2: Christian Noble wins 3rd straight wrestling state championship
The Minnesota State High School wrestling class AA state tournament took place from Thursday, March 3 through Saturday, March 5. Big Lake sent five wrestlers, and one of them was Christian Noble.
Noble was looking for his third consecutive state title.
Noble pinned his first two opponents in matches that lasted a combined 1:25. He beat his third opponent by a 10-0 major decision. That set up a rematch with Tyson Charmoli, who handed Noble his first loss in the section first-place match in three years. It was a rubber match of sorts as well, Noble beat him earlier in the season so whoever won would take the season series and of course, the Class AA 126-pound state championship.
Noble beat Charmoli 6-2 on decision and won his third-straight state title to avenge his only loss since his freshman year. Noble finished his final season 49-1.
He won his first state title at 113 pounds as a sophomore and his second title at 120 pounds as a junior going undefeated in both seasons.
“I have a pretty good gas tank from all the running I do and all the hard work I put in. I knew if I could push the pace of the match that eventually I’d start to get some takedowns,” said Noble on his win over Charmoli.
Charmoli got the first takedown and the first round ended 2-1 in favor of Charmoli. Noble chose to start down to begin the second round. He escaped and took down Charmoli to take the lead heading into the third round. Noble started in the down position again to begin the third round and he was able to get another takedown after escaping again. He got the final takedown and 40 seconds later won his third straight state title.
“I was very excited and happy to get revenge for my loss because that still sticks. I really wanted to finish off undefeated, but I was really happy to finish off my high school career with another state championship,” said Noble.
Big Lake wrestling coach Ryan Prom complimented the way Noble was able to be so successful as a student-athlete, “Christian is that once-in-a-lifetime athlete that comes through a high school. To qualify for state in three individual sports (cross country, wrestling, and track and field) is unheard of in today’s high school sports makeup. Many students are focusing on their primary sport and specializing in that one sport all year. To be an All-State athlete in these three sports speaks to the athletic ability of Christian,” said Prom.
Noble’s career record for Big Lake was 181-8.
Top sports stories of 2022: #3: Adalynn Biegler wins two state swimming championships
Eighth-grader Adalynn Biegler won two state championships at the Minnesota State High School League state swim and dive tournament on Friday, Nov. 18.
She was the first Monticello swimmer in nearly a decade to win a state title.
“Very nerve-wracking at the beginning, knowing what she wanted and we wanted to do,” said Head Coach Stacy Biegler on Adalynn winning two state titles. “Once she went off the block and punched the wall at the 50 and came out a head length ahead I knew she had it… she’s an amazing racer and competitor.”
Biegler took 0.13 seconds off her prelim time and won the 50-free state championship with a time of 23.14 seconds. She won by 0.71 seconds.
“I was a little nervous in the beginning. I wanted to do well,” said Adalynn Biegler on winning the 50 free. “I just pushed through and got to the wall as fast as I can.”
Next Biegler swam in the 100-yard freestyle and once again won the state title. She cut off 0.58 seconds from her prelim time to finish in 51.28 seconds, 0.63 seconds ahead of Breck’s Piper Crosby.
Adalynn was the first Monticello individual swimmer to win a state title since Paul Fair in 2013. She’s also just the third girl swimmer to win a state title; Amanda Paulson also won the 50-free back-to-back years in 2009-2010 and before her, it was Anne Pringle who won the 100 breaststroke in 1985.
