Time is now for purple and gold

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t won the NFC North since 2017 when they were a game away from playing the Super Bowl in their home stadium. At that point, no host team had ever played in the Super Bowl, something the Los Angeles Rams just did.
After the 2017 season Minnesota signed Kirk Cousins as the piece to take them over the top with a top ranked defense and a surplus of offensive skill position players; Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen and Dalvin Cook.
Then the defense fell off and for a multitude of reasons; diminishing defense, poor offensive line play, Kirk’s contract, Kirk’s record against winning teams, Kirk’s record in primetime games, etc. (pick your favorite).
Gone are Mike Zimmer and Rick Spielman. Enter Kevin O’Connell and Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. O’Connell was the offensive coordinator for the Super Bowl champion Rams. Adofo-Mensah was in the front offices of the Browns and 49ers.
After a season where the Vikings struggled mightily on defense (gave up the ninth most points and third most yards of any defense in 2021 according to pro football reference (https://www.pro-football-reference.com/years/2021/opp.htm) they focused on upgrading their defense.
Another thing to note, the Vikings are switching from a base 4-3 defense to a 3-4.
On March 10 the Vikings released defensive tackle Michael Pierce and signed linebacker Jordan Hicks to a two-year deal. The very next day they replaced Pierce with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. On March 18 the Vikings signed outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith - to pair with (now) outside linebacker Danielle Hunter. Hunter was a defensive end in the 4-3 defense, but was forced to change positions with the scheme change. Over the broadcast of the Vikings’ first preseason game, Hunter mentioned his first career NFL sack came against Kansas City from the standup position. (Transactions and dates are taken from ESPN.com).
The purple and gold weren’t done in free agency.
They drafted Georgia safety Lewis Cine in the first round, Clemson corner Andrew Booth Jr. in the second round, Oklahoma linebacker Brian Asamoah in the third round, Missouri cornerback Akayleb Evans in the fourth round and Minnesota defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo in the fifth round. (Draft pick info taken from Vikings.com).
Cine and Booth are expected to help the Minnesota secondary that struggled to cover anybody last season. They’ll join incumbent starters Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson, although it’s not certain if the rookies will start immediately or not.
To complement the additions to the secondary, Smith, formerly of the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens, terminated an agreement with the Ravens to rejoin the team to join the Vikings’ bandwagon. Smith and Hunter should be a formidable duo as outside pass rushers as former Pro Bowlers who have dealt with some injuries the last couple of seasons, but Vikings fans know how Smith was a one-man wrecking crew against the Vikings when he was on the Packers.
An improved pass rush will also help out the secondary as they won’t be forced to cover as long during plays.
Eric Kendricks, one of the elite inside linebackers, especially in coverage, is the only proven linebacker on the current unit after the departure of former first round pick Anthony Barr. Hicks has proven capable and should provide a useful running mate inside with Kendricks.
The 2020 and 2021 Vikings gave up the second and first most points inside the final two minutes of each half since the stat was tracked beginning in 2000. If the Vikings didn’t allow any points inside the final two minutes last year, they would have finished 15-2.
The offense this season has a chance to jump to the elite category after being middle of the pack last year (14th in points per game and 12th in yards per game - stats taken from ESPN.com).
The defense might have taken a dip since that 2017 team, the offense should be much better. Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL and Adam Thielen has 24 touchdowns the last two years in just 28 games. KJ Osborn entrenched himself as the team’s first quality WR3 in quite some time. Osborn had 50 catches for 655 yards and 7 touchdowns in 17 games last season as Thielen’s injury replacement and third WR.
Irv Smith Jr. is set to return from a torn ACL and he had 5 touchdowns as a second year player in 13 games, proving to be another quality red zone target to pair with Thielen.
The weak link of the offense has long been the offensive line. Right tackle Brian O’Neill.
Has proven since his rookie year that he’s one of the best right tackles in football, particularly in pass protection. 2021 first round pick Christian Darrisaw showed plenty of talent as the left tackle to complement O’Neill as Cousins’ bookends of the line.
The biggest issue of the offense now is the interior of the offensive line. 2020 second round pick Ezra Cleveland has been able to hold his own as the left guard and 2022 second round pick Ed Ingram played phenomenally against Las Vegas in the first preseason game. That leaves 2019 first round pick Garrett Bradbury at center, who has struggled mightily since making his NFL debut.
What does all that mean? It means the time is now for the purple. Their best all-around roster since 2017 and maybe 2009 should at a minimum challenge Green Bay for the division title.
Rodgers lost his favorite weapon to the Raiders and faces plenty of question marks with his receiving core. Allen Lazard is their most accomplished receiver on the roster. Tight End Robert Tonyan is on pace to return from a torn ACL, but his production was down a year after scoring 11 touchdowns. They’ll likely have to rely on their running back tandem of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones.
Last year they split work about 50/50 and a similar timeshare is expected this year.
The Detroit Lions appear to be building a nice core, but still have plenty of questions, and are also the Lions. Chicago did nothing to help Justin Fields in his second year and are projected to be in line to be a bottom five NFL team this year.
That leaves the door wide open for the Vikings to walk through with their most balanced and complete roster in years in a division with every other team facing major question marks.
Of course, the Packers still have Rodgers (and an improved defensive unit in their own right) and the Vikings are still the Vikings so they’ll still have to handle their business if they want to be taken seriously as a Super Bowl contender.
