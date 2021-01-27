Tigers struggle, losing streak to four

The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum girls hockey co-op remains on the hunt for their first win of the season after falling to Pine City, Hopkins/Park and Chisago Lakes this past week.
The Tigers lost to the Dragons 3-1 on Jan. 19, followed by a 4-2 loss against the Royals on Jan. 23, then closed the week with a lopsided 10-1 lost to the Wildcats on Jan. 25. All three of the contests were held away from the Princeton Ice Arena.
Heading into the match up against Pine City, Princeton hoped to take advantage of a fellow team full of youth.
The two young teams battled to a scoreless first period as goaltender MacKenzie Dembinski stopped all 12 shots she faced.
Back for the second period, the Dragons were able to solve Dembinski, sneaking two goals past the freshman for the 2-0 advantage entering the final period.
Princeton would not go quietly as Amelia Smith brought the Tigers within one on a power play opportunity with just over 10 minutes left in the contest. The goal was assisted by Teagan Zinniel.
Pine City would hold the Tigers comeback attempt at bay, adding an insurance goal late to take the game, 3-1.
Dembinski finished the night with a strong performance in net picking up 34 saves.
Back just a couple days later waited an opportunity for revenge against Hopkins/Park.
The two teams had met just eight days earlier, a 3-1 win for the Royals, as Princeton eyed to flip the script on the loss.
Early in the contest, it appeared it would once again go in Hopkins/Park’s favor as they jumped out to the 2-0 lead with time running out in the first period. That’s when Smith was able to score her second goal in as many games, making it a 2-1 contest entering the first intermission.
Smith wasn’t done scoring for the day as she would tally the game tying score just minutes into the second period, knotting the game at two apiece. Both goals for Smith were unassisted.
The Royals were able to bounce back from the two unanswered goals, scoring the next two on the way to the 4-2 win.
Hopkins/Park’s defense was stout in the loss despite giving up two goals, as the Royals only allowed Princeton to get off seven shots for the game.
Dembinski once again stood tall in net, turning away 57 out of 61 shots in the losing effort.
Looming next for the Tigers was the toughest test yet as Princeton traveled to Chisago Lakes, who is ranked top 10 in Class A.
The Wildcats were able to prove why they have high expectations this season as they flexed their muscles on the way to the 10-1 victory.
Drea Artmann scored Princeton’s lone goal in the second period as she was assisted by Chloe Acker.
Shelby Ulm saw time in the net making 33 saves while Dembinski stopped six of her nine shots she faced.
The loss dropped the Tigers to 0-4 on the season.
Up next for Princeton will be Northern Tier, as the Tigers will aim to snap their season opening losing streak on Jan. 29 at the East Bethel Ice Arena.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.