The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls hockey co-op hadn’t won a contest since Feb. 1, 2020, a 4-2 victory over North Shore.
That streak, came to a grinding halt on Nov. 23 in a big way.
Taking on Morris/Benson Area at the Princeton Ice Arena, big time performances by sisters, Jadyn and Shelby Ulm propelled the Tigers to a 10-4 win, snapping a 24-game winless streak for PBBL.
Seeing the team get back in the win column was big said junior goalkeeper Shelby Ulm as the victory gives the team some hope going forward. “This really shows what our team can do and I am excited to see what we can do in the future,” said Ulm, who picked up her first win at the varsity level, turning away 26 shots in the victory.
As the elder Ulm got it done in the net, sophomore forward Jadyn Ulm took care of business on the ice with her first three varsity goals while adding two assists to pace the Tigers’ attack. “It felt good to get some points this game,” said Jadyn Ulm on her break out performance.
Coming into the game for the Tigers, the team believed it could snap the streak against the equally young Storm team said PBBL Head Coach Gage Chaffee. “They are a very young team, just like we are,” he said.
Taking advantage of that youth, the Tigers were able to jump out to the early 1-0 lead against Morris/Benson, thanks to a Taryn Noehre goal with just under nine minutes left in the first period.
The next couple minutes would see a barrage of scoring, with Gracie Cook lighting the lamp just 47 seconds later while the Storm would answer in under a minute to cut the lead back to a single goal.
Capping off the eventful couple minutes would be senior forward Eden Dixon, again expanding the Tigers’ lead to two with 5:35 remaining in the frame.
That score would hold into the first intermission.
Back for the second period, the Strom would come out rumbling, again cutting the Tigers’ lead to a single goal with a score just over a minute into the frame.
From there on, Jadyn Ulm would start to make her mark on the game.
Ulm would score the next goal, assist on Kaitlyn Chaffee’s score before capping off her period with another goal to push the Tigers’ lead to four heading to the final period.
Hustling on the ice contributed to Ulm strong second frame said Chaffee. “She never take a shift off. She never quits. She’s hard working and you saw that tonight.”
Taking the ice for the final period, Morris/Benson would again strike first in the period to make it a 6-3 game with 16:43 left in the contest.
The Tigers would quickly squash any dreams of a comeback scoring the next four goals to coast to the 10-4 victory.
Kaitlyn Stokke, Cook, Dixon and Ulm all scored in the third frame for PBBL.
Joining Ulm with multi point games were Cook, with four, Dixon, with four and Stokke with two points.
Also joining in on the firsts for many of the team members was Chaffee.
With the victory, Chaffee was able to pick up the first win of his coaching career with the Tigers.
When asked about the accomplishment, Chaffee was more happy for the girls to have snapped the streak than his own achievement. “I’m just more excited for the girls. Hats off to them, they deserve it. They worked really hard to get the win,” said Chaffee.
The Tigers now sit at 1-4 on the year while the Strom dropped to 0-3.
Now with the victory in hand, a rematch waits for PBBL with Rock Ridge coming to town.
Dropping a 4-1 contest against the Wolverines on Nov. 13, the Tigers look to make it a tighter game for the second meeting. “If we work hard and keep getting stronger like we are, we have a good chance to keep that a tight one,” said Chaffee.
The Tigers and Rock Ridge squared off on Dec. 2 at the Princeton Ice Arena.
