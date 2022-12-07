Head coach: Gage Chaffee
2021-2022: The Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey coop, battled through a season where youth reigned.
“Last year we were a young team,” said Tigers coach Gage Chaffee.
Playing many underclassmen, the Tigers went 2-24 on the ice before bowing out in the play in round of the Section 7AA Playoffs, dropping a 3-2 double overtime contest to the Northern Tier Stars.
Key Returners: It all starts in net for the current edition of the PBBL hockey team with senior goaltender Shelby Ulm leading the way.
“She’s kind of the staple, she’s what keeps us all calm and is instrumental to what we do going forward,” said Chaffee on Ulm.
Ulm, who logged a majority of minutes in net for the Tigers, brings back an .889 save percentage while tallying 970 saves last season. Ulm also picked up the only two wins in net for the club.
Joining Ulm will be sister, Jadyn, with the younger Ulm’s returning 14 points (five goals, nine assists) led the team last season. Senior Kaitlyn Stokke and juniors in Gracie Cook, Ava Noehre, with Eleora Dixon all also have experience at the varsity level.
What to watch for: While being a younger team last season, that will still be the case into the new year for the Tigers.
“This year, we aren’t much older but our core is starting to get to the age where they would be in high school hockey so we are getting closer,” said Chaffee.
As underclassmen still play a dominate role on the team, what will be interesting to watch for will be how the Tigers handle the difficult times throughout the season, said Chaffee.
“We’re going to see how they handle adversity. We are expecting more of them but at the same point, they still have to enjoy what they are doing,” he said.
Through the early goings of the 2022-2023 season, the Tigers sit at 1-2 with Naiya Hanson pacing the group in scoring with two goals and two assists thus far.
Ulm owns a 1-1 record, turning in a shutout on Nov. 22 versus Morris/Benson Area, stopping 58 of 63 shots she had seen on the year.
Schedule:
• Nov. 12, vs. Rock Ridge at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, 8-1 loss
• Nov. 15, vs. Waconia at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena, 5-1 loss
• Nov. 22, vs. Morris/Benson Area at Benson Civic Center, 8-0 win
• Nov. 29, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth at Heritage Center Arena
• Dec. 2, 7 p.m. vs. Rock Ridge at Eveleth Hippodrome
• Dec. 8, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Dec. 13, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at Pine City Civic Center
• Dec. 15, 7 p.m. vs. Armstrong/Cooper at New Hope Ice Arena
• Dec. 20, 7 p.m. vs. Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato at Litchfield Civic Center
• Dec. 22, 7 p.m. vs. North Shore at Lake County Arena
• Jan. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Northern Tier at Isanti Ice Arena
• Jan. 5, 7 p.m. vs. Hopkins/Park at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Jan. 7, 3:15 p.m. vs. Rochester Century at Rochester Recreation Center
• Jan. 10, 7 p.m. vs. Chisago Lakes at Chisago Lakes Arena
• Jan. 17, 7 p.m. vs. Northern Tier at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Jan. 20, 7 p.m. vs. North Shore at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Jan. 21, 7 p.m. vs. Two Rivers/St. Paul at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Jan. 24, 7 p.m. vs. Pine City Area at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Jan. 26, 7 p.m. vs. Hopkins/Park at Minnetonka Ice Arena
• Jan. 27, 7 p.m. vs. Prairie Centre at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Jan. 31, 7 p.m. vs. Northern Lakes at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
• Feb. 3, 7 p.m. vs. Duluth at First Bank & Trust Ice Arena
