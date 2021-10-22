Tigers pounce on Magic in section 6AA quarterfinal

It was an up and down season for the Magic girls soccer team. An early season injury mixed in with some weather issues, but Monticello gave their best effort with a quality team looking to make some noise in sections.
Monticello hosted Hutchinson on Wednesday, Oct. 13 for the section 6AA quarterfinals match-up. The Magic looked like the better team for much of the time on the pitch, but couldn’t quite finish on most of their scoring chances and fell 2-1 to the Tigers.
The home 11 came out the gates looking strong and fast. The Magic held onto most of the possession and had a corner kick early, but the Tigers’ keeper made a good play to thwart the Magic’s first chance of the day.
Magic goalkeeper Kallie Finkbeiner made a stop 14 minutes into the game on a free kick. The red and black came back with a shot on goal by Kamryn Moris, but couldn’t convert the opportunity and the game remained scoreless.
The tie was broken with 22:09 left in the first half. Eleanor Ketcher found herself with a shot on goal inside the 18 and was able to go top shelf for the game’s first goal as the Tigers led 1-0.
Ketcher was able to make her way behind the Magic’s back line and finished an awkward play. The ball kept carrying because of the wind and the ball drifted too far out for the defense to catch up and not far enough where Finkbeiner had a chance to make a play for it. Ketcher was the first one to the ball and finished the chance high for the goal.
The score remained 1-0 into halftime, despite Monticello looking like the better team for much of the first 40 minutes.
Lucy Schaffer finally got the Magic on the board in the fourth minute of the second half. Schaffer was able to put home a rebound off a post for the equalizer and the game was back even.
Nearly midway through the half, Schaffer was brought down inside the 18, but a tough choice of a call went Hutchinson’s way and play continued.
A couple minutes later Bella Vasoli attempted to beat the keeper with a shot, but she made the save and nearly gave up a rebound, but dove onto the ball before the Magic could get to it.
The finishing blow came with 15:40 left in the game. Ketcher tapped in a goal from near the goal line and with her second goal of the game gave the Tigers a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.
The play was similar to the Tigers’ goal in the first half where the attack used their speed to get behind the defense. Finkbeiner was able to make the initial save, but Ketcher was all by herself and tapped in the rebound.
The girls hit the post a couple different times, including once in the final minute, but weren’t able to finish their best chances while doing a good job limiting the Tigers’ chances.
The loss eliminated the girls from the 6AA section postseason tournament.
The girls continued to fight until the last minute which was an encouraging sign and shows a lot of character they continued to battle despite being down on the scoreboard.
“It’s a hard way to send the seniors off,” Head Coach Nathan Budish said.
“Hopefully it will be motivation for the underclassmen to work in the offseason and come back next year having learned from this and take it into next year,” Budish added.
It might have been a disappointing end to the season, but Budish wanted to remind the girls that despite the final outcome, the season wasn’t for nothing. He reminded them that the end doesn’t take away from the last couple months and the memories they can take away from the season. More important than wins and losses are the positive experiences and friendships they can take away from this year that they can take with them forever.
