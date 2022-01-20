The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake co-op girls hockey team picked up their second win of the season against Rochester Century on Thursday, Jan. 13. They also played Chisago Lakes on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They played Anoka the day after they beat Rochester Century on Friday, Jan. 14.
The Tigers play hard no matter what, and that was especially true even during their third game in four days last Friday. The score on Friday was just 2-0 after the first period and both teams looked pretty even, but then Anoka tacked on three more in the second before adding two more insurance goals in the third to finish off the Tigers, 7-0.
“I think we did pretty good in the first,” said Head Coach Gage Chaffee. “We took dumb penalties at bad times, but other than that I think we were just a little tired. I think the kids have really picked up on our system. They’re doing much better… we’re looking at every step we take as a push towards the future,” Chaffee added.
It’s also a really young roster too, so they’re battling against girls who are three or four years older oftentimes.
The Tornadoes scored 56 seconds into the game, sneaking a shot by starting netminder Shelby Ulm’s pad and the pipe. Anoka killed three penalties in the first period. Outside of the power play’s the play was pretty back and forth for the start of the game.
Anoka scored again at 9:24 to take a 2-0 lead. The Tigers were in full attack mode to end the period, but couldn’t get a shot past Gretchen Paaverud and went into the first intermission down 2-0.
The Tigers did a good job blocking shots and getting sticks to pucks in the defensive zone before the puck had a chance to get to Ulm, who was still arguably the best player on the ice for the Tigers.
Anoka scored at 6:04 of the second. The Tornadoes were able to get going in transition creating several odd-man rush opportunities, but Ulm kept flashing the glove making a number of impressive saves with some of them at point blank range. Not much gets past Ulm when she can see the puck.
Anoka scored again to go up 4-0 at 13:00. Ulm was heavily screened and the puck appeared to be tipped as well. Anoka got another one to sneak in about three minutes later. The puck got deflected and took a tough Tigers bounce as it pinged in off the iron weak side.
Anoka went into the final frame up 5-0. They scored twice more in the third and won 7-0. Ulm made 41 saves. She started all three games in net during their run of three games in four days. Gracie Cook also stood out for the Tigers despite not recording a point. Anoka was 2/3 on the power play. Princeton was 0/5.
Princeton (2-15, 0-4 M8) gets Northern Tier (4-15, 3-1 M8) on the road Tuesday, Rock Ridge (4-12) at home on Thursday and North Shore (4-12) at home on Friday.
Chisago Lakes 11, Princeton/Becker/Big Lake 1
Chisago Lakes scored six goals in the second period to break the game open on Tuesday, Jan. 11. They added four more in the third and beat the Tigers 11-1. Maddy Knaack scored an even strength goal. Ulm made 55 saves.
Rochester Century 0, Princeton/Becker/Big Lake 3
The Tigers picked up their second win of the season on Thursday, Jan. 13. Katelyn Chaffee scored the game winner at 9:48 of the first period from Jadyn Ulm. Eden Dixon scored twice in the second, both from Jadyn Ulm and Katelyn Chaffee. Shelby Ulm made 28 saves in her first shutout of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.