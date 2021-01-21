Tigers open up the season with a loss

by michael pappas
for the MONTICELLO Times
Heading into the season opener against Hopkins/Park under new coaching, the Princeton girls hockey co-op would be under new coaching as Gage Chaffee took over at the helm for the Tigers. As Chaffee stepped into his first varsity head coaching role, he would look for the youthful hockey team to stay competitive as it grows and improves throughout the season.
Princeton was able to do just that, staying close against Hopkins/Park but failed to walk away with the victory, falling 3-1 versus the Royals on Jan. 15 at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Starting the contest off, the Tigers were able to stay close thanks to a stellar performance in net by goaltender MacKenzie Dembinski. Dembinski was locked in early, making several key saves, turning away shot after shot by the Royals.
Hopkins/Park was able to solve Dembinski late into the period giving the visiting team a 1-0 lead entering into the break. Dembinski tallied 18 saves in the first holding the Royals’ offense at bay.
Skating into the second period, Hopkins/Park offense found itself be turned away often by Dembinski, as the netminder stayed hot, picking up another 13 saves. However, once again the Royals would score a goal late in the frame, giving them a 2-0 entering into the third and final period.
Princeton’s offense struggled to get clean shots away during the contest as the Royals outshot the Tigers 33-11 as the third period began play. That differential would finish as 47-15 in favor of Hopkins.
The Royals would stretch their lead to 3-0 early on the final frame to keep the Tigers at arm’s length before Princeton would capitalize on a penalty.
With just under five minutes left in the contest, Amelia Smith was able to light the lamp on a power play opportunity to bring the game to 3-1. Smith’s goal was assisted by Teagan Zinniel and Carly Leitold.
Princeton’s offense would just be held that to that single goal as Hopkins was able to run out the clock on the Tigers.
Chaffee was not discouraged by the loss and expects the Tigers to show growth nightly. “There’s so much room for improvement. I think we are going to get better and better every time we play.”
The Dragons and the Tigers battled in Pine City on Jan. 19 as Princeton looked to bounce back from the season opening loss.
