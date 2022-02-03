Aiming to bounce back on the ice, the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls’ hockey co-op came close, but was not able to pull out victories in losses to Hopkins/St. Louis Park and Northern Lakes.
The Tigers fell to the Royals, 3-1 on Jan. 27, followed by the 5-1 loss to Lightning on Jan. 31 with both games coming at the Princeton Ice Arena.
Starting off with the visit from Hopkins, the two squads would begin a defensive battle.
Each team’s goaltender came out hot with Tigers’ Shelby Ulm making 15 saves in the opening period while her opponent for the Royals in Leah Bosch, was also perfect making eight out of eight saves, pushing the two to a scoreless first period.
That trend continued after the intermission with Ulm and Bosch kept up the strong goaltending well into the second as the game remained knotted at zero.
It wasn’t until an Avery Shaw shot was able to sneak by Ulm, marking the first goal of the game and giving the Royals the 1-0 lead with 8:11 to go in the second.
Being outshot 16-4 in the frame, Ulm quickly shook off the score to rebound to keep it a single goal game into the third.
This time it was the Tigers’ turn to strike with sophomore forward, Hannah Doty finding the back of the net, assisted by Jadyn Ulm to tie the game back up a one apiece with 15:15 to go in the contest.
But as quickly as PBBL was able to tie the game, not long after, the Royals pushed back ahead to retake the lead at 2-1, with Shaw again beating Ulm.
The score proved to be the game winner as Hopkins would add an insurance goal while holding the Tigers scoreless for the rest of the contest.
In the defeat, Ulm finished with 40 saves in the busy night.
Up next for the Tigers was a rematch against a Northern Lakes squad that handed PBBL a 4-0 loss back on Dec. 7.
Northern Lakes 5, Tigers 1
Hoping to avenge the early season loss to the Lightning, a strong opening period by Northern Lakes quickly seize control of the contest as the opponent coasted to the 5-1 win.
Netting three goals in just over three and a half minutes in the middle of the first period, the Lightning quickly put the Tigers on their heels.
Holding the 3-0 lead, another goal in the second pushed Northern Lakes’ lead to 4-0 entering the final frame.
As both team traded scores in the third period, the Lightning held on for the 5-1 lead.
Jaydn Ulm scored the lone goal while sister, Shelby took the loss in net, making 34 saves.
Now sitting at 2-21, the Tigers will enter into the last week of the regular season for the club before heading to post season play.
