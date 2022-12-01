Shelby Ulm

Shelby Ulm makes one of her 41 saves against Anoka in the first period at Princeton Ice Arena. Photo from last season, Friday, Jan. 14.

 Jeremy Lagos / Monticello Times

Hunting for its first victory of the season, the Princeton/Becker-Big Lake girls hockey co-op broke through in a big way versus Morris/Benson Area.

Propelled by four first period goals, the Tigers blanked the Storm by an 8-0 score on Nov. 22 at the Benson Civic Center. The victory snapped a two-game losing streak to open the year.

Load comments