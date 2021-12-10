It takes time to build a program.
Coming off of a 0-18-1 season, The Princeton/Becker/Big Lake girls’ hockey co-op is experiencing that first hand. This year there are seven girls from Big Lake on the Tigers.
As the youthful team aims to get more competitive on the ice, Tigers’ Head Coach Gage Chaffee aims to start moving the needle in the right direction off the ice, starting with the culture.
“It starts in that room,” said Chaffee, referring to the locker room. “The room is the most important thing for the kids. The stronger the group is in the room, the stronger the group is on the ice,” Chaffee continued.
So far this season, the room is way ahead of where it was last year according to Tigers’ senior captain and forward, Kaitlyn Stokke. “The room in the locker room, we all click,” she said.
Fellow captain, sophomore Gracie Cook fully agreed with Stokke. “The locker room this year is totally different. Walking in there, everybody is best friends. You can talk to anybody,” she said.
Having that closer bond between teammates is already paying dividends during practice as the Tigers’ comfortability is leading to improved showings.
Senior, Tayrn Nohere believes it will lead to better play during contests. “We are a lot more comfortable with each other so we aren’t afraid to make mistakes in practice. I think we are just going to get better and better,” said Nohre.
Chaffee is also seeing the better showings as well as more relaxed play, with mistakes not being scolded but are allowing for opportunities to learn and grow. “They are more relaxed now during practices. Making mistakes is part of the game and that’s how you grow. You don’t learn if you make mistakes,” said Chaffee.
Though continuing to show growth on the ice, it still might be a couple years away before the Tigers are competing on a night in, night out basis.
“Everybody in the room wants to win, that isn’t the problem,” said Chaffee.
Even with this season being one full of youth and growth, the captains on the team are not shying away from some of those nights where they might be on the wrong side of some one-sided losses. “The girls came in with a different mindset. They are taking leadership of the team and owning it and they are pushing themselves to be better,” said Chaffee.
The captains just want to see that step in the right direction, regardless of record said Cook. “We want to watch the younger girls grow and us grow together as a team. It’s not about the wins or losses,” said Cook.
Starting goaltender, Shelby Ulm, agreed. “We want to learn to play together as a team.”
Into the young season, the Tigers have already experienced more success than last year, even snapping a lengthy losing streak, picking up a 10-4 victory on Nov. 23 versus Morris/Benson Area.
The victory was the team’s first since Feb 1, of 2020.
Cook scored four points (2 goals/2 assists) in the victory. Senior forward Eden Dixon also tallied the same stat line. Sophomore Jadyn Ulm scored a hat trick and added two assists as well.
Dixon (4 goals/3 assists) and Ulm (3 goals/4 assists) are tied for the team lead with seven points in five games. Cook is next with four points (2 goals/2 assists). Freshman forward Katelyn Chaffee has two goals and an assist and Stokke has a goal and an assist as the skaters with multiple points through the five games.
Sitting at 1-4 through the first five games, the Tigers will aim to continue to strengthen the room while growing on and off the ice as the season progresses.
*Sports reporter Jeremy Lagos contributed to this article.
