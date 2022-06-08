It wasn’t the regular season the Hornets wanted, but once section playoffs start records are thrown out and everybody starts at 0-0 again. In a daunting section that is basically just the Mississippi 8 conference, Big Lake had their work cut out for them.
On Tuesday, May 31 #7 Big Lake traveled 10 minutes up Highway 10 to Becker in the first round of the section tournament.
The Bulldogs beat the Hornets 4-1 and sent Big Lake straight to the elimination bracket.
That’s when they ran into Fridley, unfortunately for the Tigers. On Thursday, June 2 the Hornets stung the Tigers for an 8-1 victory.
Isaiah Terlinden started on the mound for Big Lake and the Tigers had a hard time trying to solve the sophomore.
Fridley actually took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third with a two out RBI single, but Terlinden got out of the inning without allowing any further damage.
That woke the Hornets’ bats up as they responded the next half inning during the top of the fourth. Keenan Hjermstad walked to get a runner on base for Big Lake. With a runner in scoring position after stealing second, Terlinden helped himself with an RBI single.
Later that inning, Kaden Haselius crushed a double to deep left field that scored two as the Hornets then took a 3-1 lead. Haselius advanced to third on the play and then scored on an RBI single to make it 4-1. By the time the inning was over Big Lake had taken a 5-1 lead and it’s all they would need.
They did add some insurance runs later with the big blow coming on another Haselius RBI double, this time to deep right center field, that capped the scoring during the top of the seventh to take an 8-1 lead.
Waiting for them was Becker in the elimination quarterfinals. It was an easy game as Becker went down softly, 11-2. Hjermstad and Connor Stern tied for the team lead with two hits each in the victory. Collin Skaug started and picked up the win after pitching three innings allowing two runs on six hits and no walks with four strikeouts.
They left Becker victorious, which gave them a date against Zimmerman at Monticello High School for the elimination bracket semifinals.
Terlinden started on the mound again for Big Lake as the away team. They threatened in the top of the first. Nolan Reiter reached safely due to an error and advanced to third after a Hjermstad single. That’s as far as Reiter got though as Haselius grounded out to the pitcher to end the inning.
Zimmerman led off the bottom of the first off with a triple, but Terlinden got the next three batters on a ground out, fly out and then a strikeout.
The Thunder struck in the bottom of the third for the first time. With the bases loaded, Terlinden got a force out at home, but walked in a run to the next batter for an early 1-0 deficit.
The Hornets got two runners in scoring position at the top of the fourth, but couldn’t bring them in. The Thunder added another run on two hits during the bottom of the fourth to go up 2-0.
The away nine then exploded for five runs during the top of the fifth.
Dylan Robeck scored Skaug on an RBI double for their first run of the game. The Hornets added two more and then Reiter scored from third on a passed ball to take a 4-2 lead. They scored their fifth run of the inning thanks to some defensive mistakes. Standing on first, Haselius got to second thanks to a balk and then scored from second after Terlinden put a ball in play and reached safely thanks to an error from the pitcher. The Hornets scored five runs on just one hit in the inning to take a 5-2 lead.
Zimmerman got one back during the bottom of the fifth, but a Reiter RBI single increased their lead to 6-3 during the top of the sixth.
Everything unraveled after that for Big Lake.
With the bases loaded and a run in already, Terlinden walked a run in and then gave up an RBI single to tie the game at 6 with the bases still loaded. Terlinden got a ground ball out of the next batter, but the third baseman misplayed the ball and the go-ahead run scored. The Thunder added another on a sacrifice fly to take a 8-6 lead and that’s where the final score stayed.
The Hornets got the tying run on base during their final at-bats, but couldn’t get a last hit to bring them in and Big Lake was eliminated by Zimmerman in the elimination bracket semis. Zimmerman then beat Monticello in the elimination final to advance to the section final against St. Francis.
It was a tough way to go out, but they never gave up. A team that entered postseason play with just five wins on the year found a way to get two more and just one shy of getting a chance to play in the section final.
It was essentially a rebuilding year for Big Lake baseball after losing over 10 seniors to graduation from last year’s team. The experience could make a big difference with next year’s team after losing just four seniors from this year’s team.
